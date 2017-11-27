Celtic: Craig Gordon dismisses Scott Sinclair criticism after Hampden penalty

Cedric Kipre conceded a penalty and was sent off in Motherwell's 2-0 cup final defeat by Celtic

Craig Gordon is adamant Celtic team-mate Scott Sinclair "doesn't go down easily" despite the controversy over the penalty the winger won at Hampden.

Motherwell's Cedric Kipre was sent off after Sinclair went down in Sunday's League Cup final, with Moussa Dembele converting the resulting penalty.

But goalkeeper Gordon, whose side won 2-0, claims Sinclair always tries to stay on his feet.

"He's a type of player that does try and score goals," said Gordon, 34.

"Thinking back to the game here against Hibs in the last minute, he's straight through, I think it was Efe Ambrose tried to bring him down, he stays on his feet to try and have a shot at goal and they clear it away. We only get a draw when it should've been a penalty.

"This time he does go to ground to get the penalty. You can't have both things.

"What I would say about Scott is he doesn't go down that easily at all.

"He wants to score goals. If he had the possibility of trying to put that in the back of the net himself, I'm pretty sure he would take it.

"He's always looking to shoot, perhaps even when there's passes on, so he's a goalscorer."

Craig Gordon denied Louis Moult an equaliser for Motherwell

Gordon made a fine save to deny Louis Moult after Celtic had taken the lead through James Forrest at Hampden

"That was an important one very soon after we scored," he said. "It probably seemed to deflate the Motherwell players a little bit at that time.

"We went through a few gears at the start of that second half and I think we were all very confident at that point, especially after that save, that we were going to go on and win the game.

"That one will be right up there for the importance of it being a cup final and being a moment in the match that turned the tide our way."

Victory at the national stadium extended Celtic's unbeaten run in domestic matches to 65, 64 of which have been under manager Brendan Rodgers.

"We want to stretch our unbeaten run as long as possible and that's all we're concentrating on," added Gordon ahead of Wednesday's Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Fir Park.

"It's a good record, one that we're very proud of. We will get beat one day, we're aware of that, but that's what drives us on to keep trying to better it and keep winning every match."