Alex McLeish: Former Rangers manager 'has had no contact from Ibrox'

Former Aberdeen captain McLeish was first appointed Rangers manager in December 2001

Alex McLeish has told BBC Scotland he's had no contact from Rangers regarding a return to Ibrox.

At least one bookmaker has suspended betting on McLeish filling the managerial vacancy.

But McLeish, 58, said: "There has not been any contact from anyone at Rangers and it's important the speculation is put to rest."

Derek McInnes has been Rangers' preferred candidate but last week insisted his future was with Aberdeen.

Academy coach Graeme Murty has been in interim charge since Pedro Caixinha was sacked at the end of October - Murty's second spell as caretaker boss in 2017.

In his four games in charge this season, Murty has overseen two wins and two defeats, the most recent of which took place away to Dundee on Friday.

McLeish led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his time as manager from 2001 to 2006.

The former Hibernian, Motherwell and Scotland boss has also managed Birmingham City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.

Alex Rae, who played for McLeish at Rangers and was part of his backroom team at Genk, last week backed the former Aberdeen defender for a return to Ibrox.

And Barry Ferguson, who captained Rangers for most of McLeish's tenure, says the club are taking too long to name a new boss.