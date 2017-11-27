Chris McLaughlin's words of the weekend: Character is key for Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has instilled a winning mentality - at domestic level at least - into his Celtic squad

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter, Chris McLaughlin, analyses a talking point from the weekend's action, asking what's behind the words.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after his side beat Motherwell 2-0 in the League Cup final, four days after a 7-1 rout by Paris St-Germain "We had to tick a few character boxes after midweek and yet again the players produced."

Celtic's latest Hampden triumph was the club's 87th match under Brendan Rodgers.

In my weekend role as pitch-side reporter, I've probably interviewed the Northern Irishman in well over half of those matches - before and after.

If you don't get a feeling for what makes a manager tick under those circumstances, you're in the wrong business. There are words and phrases that you learn to associate with different coaches. Buzz words, excuses and catch-all cliches - you can usually set your watch by them.

With Rodgers, his word is character. A half-hearted internet search will confirm I'm not the first to have noticed this, but what's behind his fascination with those nine letters in that order? Because as I've come to learn, the former Liverpool boss rarely gives away words cheaply.

He mentioned the word this time in relation to his side's 7-1 Champions League thumping at the hands of Paris St-Germain just days before.

The criticism that comes with conceding so many, in any match, was duly delivered after their night to forget in the French capital.

The players were never going to admit to humiliation but there was no denying the hurt. When a heavyweight pounds relentlessly at your gut for 90 minutes, it'll be sure to leave a few bruises, but they were well concealed on Sunday.

Scott Brown and Craig Gordon both recovered from chastening nights in Paris to play major roles in Celtic's win

The physical exertions of being ripped to shreds on the pitch are one thing, but it's the character that Rodgers now has faith in.

We've witnessed domestic stumbles after European trips under his tenure before. League points have been dropped following trips to Astana and Anderlecht this season but the Celtic manager knows on the home front at least, when it matters, the mentality is there.

Craig Gordon spent most of his night in Paris miserably picking the ball out of a well-worn net but at the national stadium he pulled off a scintillating save that left 50,000 mouths wide.

There's little doubt that when Rodgers talked about character, Gordon was at the top of his list. His captain would have been up beside him.

Scott Brown's work for the final started deep in the bowels of the Parc des Princes after the PSG match. After the exhaustion of chasing Adrien Rabiot-shaped shadows for most of the match, he seemed to find relief in the questions about the upcoming final against Motherwell.

He was adamant the champions wouldn't be bullied on the pitch by a side who appear fairly at ease with the tag of being physical.

He was right. Motherwell pressed and fought well but Celtic's composure and patience paid off. Led by a man who once needed little encouragement to snap back when the hard tackles flew.

You could pick your way through the Celtic team and identify the character influences left on players by a manager who expects more than just physical endeavour.

James Forrest scored in the League Cup final for the third time in four years

Show me a Scot playing football better than James Forrest right now and I'll be very intrigued. Kieran Tierney's hunger and Callum McGregor's desire to get better will see them continue towards the top. It's what their manager expects and they seem happy to deliver.

Celtic will continue to sweep aside most, if not all, in their path again this season and of course money, resources and talent will be the deciding factors, but character will play a part.

Brendan Rodgers' fascination with the word is what keeps his squad focused as each week another side takes its shot at knocking them off their perch.

After 65 unbeaten domestic games and four straight trophy lifts, complacency would seem almost natural but he simply won't allow it.

As long that is the case, the top of Scottish football could be as predictable as the answers to my weekend questions.