Bosnia-Herzegovina Women v Wales Women

Wales forward Jess Fishlock (L) congratulates Hayley Ladd on her late winer against Kazakhstan

2019 World Cup qualifier: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Wales Venue: FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica Date: Tuesday, 28 November Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Updates online, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Wales take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier in Zenica on Tuesday, 28 November.

Wales are top of Group A after beating Kazakhstan 1-0 on Friday in Cardiff, while Bosnia-Herzegovina are third following their 4-0 defeat by England.

Jayne Ludlow's side will be without Peyton Vincze and Charlie Estcourt because of injury.

"The game against Bosnia is huge. Collectively we have a mix of youth and experience in this squad," said Ludlow.

"We had a 16-year-old (Alice Griffiths) making a full 90-minute debut (against Kazakstan) so I'm pleased with how we are progressing."

Wales have never qualified for a World Cup and this is their best start to a qualifying campaign.

Zenica, where they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina, is the same city where their male counterparts qualified for Euro 2016 two years ago.

Second-placed England are a point behind Wales and have a game in hand. They are favourites to win Group 1 which also includes Russia.

The seven group winners qualify automatically to go to France and the four best-placed runners-up will go into play-offs for the final spot.

Wales squad: Skinner, Ingle, Rowe, Vine, O'Sullivan, Fishlock, Griffiths, Jenkins, Dykes, James, Harding, Davies, Evans, Lloyd, Horrell, Ward, Ladd, Lawrence, Chivers, Roberts, Green, Nolan.