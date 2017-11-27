Women's World Cup Qualifying
Bos-Herze Wom12:30Wales Women
Venue: FF BH Football Training Centre

Bosnia-Herzegovina Women v Wales Women

Wales forward Jess Fishlock (L) congratulates Hayley Ladd on her late winer against Kazakhstan
2019 World Cup qualifier: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Wales
Venue: FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica Date: Tuesday, 28 November Kick-off: 12:30 GMT
Coverage: Updates online, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Wales take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier in Zenica on Tuesday, 28 November.

Wales are top of Group A after beating Kazakhstan 1-0 on Friday in Cardiff, while Bosnia-Herzegovina are third following their 4-0 defeat by England.

Jayne Ludlow's side will be without Peyton Vincze and Charlie Estcourt because of injury.

"The game against Bosnia is huge. Collectively we have a mix of youth and experience in this squad," said Ludlow.

"We had a 16-year-old (Alice Griffiths) making a full 90-minute debut (against Kazakstan) so I'm pleased with how we are progressing."

Highlights: Wales 1-0 Kazakhstan

Wales have never qualified for a World Cup and this is their best start to a qualifying campaign.

Zenica, where they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina, is the same city where their male counterparts qualified for Euro 2016 two years ago.

Second-placed England are a point behind Wales and have a game in hand. They are favourites to win Group 1 which also includes Russia.

The seven group winners qualify automatically to go to France and the four best-placed runners-up will go into play-offs for the final spot.

Wales squad: Skinner, Ingle, Rowe, Vine, O'Sullivan, Fishlock, Griffiths, Jenkins, Dykes, James, Harding, Davies, Evans, Lloyd, Horrell, Ward, Ladd, Lawrence, Chivers, Roberts, Green, Nolan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th November 2017

View all Women's World Cup Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women32102027
2England Women2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women33009279
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women320110376
2Netherlands Women22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium Women3300162149
2Italy Women33009099
3Portugal Women21018173
4Romania Women410358-33
5Moldova Women4004128-270

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women22008176
2Austria Women22006066
3Finland Women22005056
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women4004014-140
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

