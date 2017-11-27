Vincenzo Montella: AC Milan part company with manager
-
- From the section European Football
AC Milan have parted company with coach Vincenzo Montella and placed Gennaro Gattuso in charge of the first team.
More to follow.
AC Milan have parted company with coach Vincenzo Montella and placed Gennaro Gattuso in charge of the first team.
More to follow.
England's players have been given a "rocket" by ECB boss Andrew Strauss after Jonny Bairstow's 'headbutt', says Jonathan Agnew.
Australia complete a comfortable 10-wicket victory over England in the first Ashes Test on the fifth morning in Brisbane, while TMS's Geoffrey Boycott has an unfortunate mishap.
A man who proposed to his girlfriend in a pool overlooking first Ashes Test in Brisbane tells 5 live Breakfast it took months of planning.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired