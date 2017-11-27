Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker could get ban for alleged kick on Gaetan Bong

Romelu Lukaku has scored one goal in his last 10 matches for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku must wait to discover if he will be punished for allegedly kicking out at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

The incident allegedly happened during United's 1-0 win on Saturday, but referee Neil Swarbrick took no action.

Swarbrick's report on the match will be studied by the Football Association.

Lukaku could get a three-match domestic ban for violent conduct, which would rule him out of the home derby against Manchester City on 10 December.

The striker could also miss league matches against Watford and Arsenal.