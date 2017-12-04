Championship
Birmingham0Wolves1

Birmingham City 0-1 Wolves

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at St Andrew's

Leo Bonatini scores for Wolves
Leo Bonatini's goal - his 12th of the season - was given by goal-line technology at St Andrew's

Wolves re-established their four-point lead at the top of the Championship as they beat Birmingham City at St Andrew's for the third season running.

But they needed goal-line technology to prove that Leo Bonatini's eighth-minute shot had crossed the whitewash to earn a sixth straight win.

Wolves failed to add another largely due to a string of fine saves by home keeper David Stockdale.

Even after Harlee Dean's late red card for Blues, there were no more goals.

Shot-shy Birmingham's 11th failure to score in 20 Championship games this season leaves them in the bottom three, into which they had tumbled again thanks to Bolton's weekend win over Barnsley.

But against a rampant Wolves side who had scored 15 goals in their previous five matches, Steve Cotterill's competitive Blues were far from disgraced in an at times hot-tempered derby.

The game took just eight minutes to erupt into life when Wolves scored in dramatic fashion.

Blues defender Jonathan Grounds gave the ball away cheaply, letting in Ivan Cavaleiro. And, although Stockdale saved his fierce left-foot shot and the follow-up effort from Diogo Jota, when Bonatini had a go too, Michael Morrison back on the goal-line blocked his effort - but the alert button went off on referee Simon Hooper's wrist, and he gave the goal.

Stockdale followed up with another superb save from Cavaleiro as Wolves made light of the absence of suspended record signing Ruben Neves.

Then, in the second half, Stockdale needed Marc Roberts' help to keep out Jota, after he had got clear following another unforced Blues error, then also saved with his legs from Helder Costa.

Although the scoring was done, the drama was not as a late 83rd-minute flare-up - the third of the night - brought yellow cards for Wolves' Jota and Blues duo Morrison and Dean.

But, having just been booked for a foul on Alfred N'Diaye just six minutes earlier, Dean's punishment was doubled up to a red - and that was effectively game over.

For all their spirited effort in limiting Wolves to only their third 1-0 win among the 15 in 20 games they have racked up this season, Blues, the EFL's lowest scorers, still disappointed their own fans by failing to get a single effort on target.

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 4RobertsBooked at 12mins
  • 28MorrisonBooked at 83mins
  • 12DeanBooked at 83mins
  • 2Nsue
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 17NdoyeSubstituted forDavisat 80'minutes
  • 3Grounds
  • 20Boga
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forAdamsat 68'minutes
  • 27JotaSubstituted forGleesonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Adams
  • 18Gallagher
  • 19Maghoma
  • 23Cotterill
  • 26Davis
  • 39Trueman
  • 50Gleeson

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 5Bennett
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 2Doherty
  • 27SaissSubstituted forEnobakhareat 80'minutes
  • 4N'DiayeBooked at 67mins
  • 3Douglas
  • 7CavaleiroSubstituted forCostaat 61'minutes
  • 33BonatiniSubstituted forPriceat 75'minutes
  • 18JotaBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 17Costa
  • 19Price
  • 25Miranda
  • 26Enobakhare
  • 29Vinagre
  • 31Norris
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
19,641

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.

Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nsue with a cross.

Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Booking

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Morrison (Birmingham City).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bright Enobakhare replaces Romain Saiss because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. David Davis replaces Cheikh Ndoye.

Delay in match Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) because of an injury.

Booking

Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Price replaces Léo Bonatini.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Barry Douglas.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nsue with a cross.

Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Che Adams replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Booking

Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves20152341172447
2Cardiff20134330141643
3Bristol City20107332211137
4Sheff Utd2012173324937
5Aston Villa20106429181136
6Derby2010553021935
7Ipswich2010283530532
8Leeds209383025530
9Middlesbrough208572520529
10Preston207852321229
11Brentford206953127427
12Sheff Wed206952523227
13Nottm Forest2090112833-527
14Reading207582624226
15Fulham206862627-126
16Norwich206681826-824
17Millwall205782221122
18QPR205782229-722
19Barnsley2055102431-720
20Hull204793437-319
21Bolton2037101937-1816
22Birmingham2044121029-1916
23Sunderland2028102638-1214
24Burton2035121238-2614
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired