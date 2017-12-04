FA Cup - Second Round
Slough Town0Rochdale4

Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale

FA Cup: Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale highlights

Rochdale ended Slough Town's FA Cup run as they booked a third-round meeting with fellow League One side Doncaster.

Calvin Andrew tapped in early in the first half but seventh-tier Slough, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, made it an even contest.

The EFL side's superior class told as the game wore on though, and Callum Camps' free-kick was followed by Ian Henderson's close-range volley.

Matty Done added a late fourth for Dale on the counter attack.

Line-ups

Slough Town

  • 1Turner
  • 2SmartSubstituted forFraserat 80'minutes
  • 4Hollis
  • 5Nisbet
  • 3Wells
  • 6Togwell
  • 20Dunn
  • 11HarrisSubstituted forWilliamsat 59'minutes
  • 8Lench
  • 7DobsonSubstituted forWebbat 75'minutes
  • 10Flood

Substitutes

  • 9Williams
  • 12Jackman
  • 17Scott
  • 23Fraser
  • 24Wadkins
  • 25Inns
  • 33Webb

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 29Daniels
  • 39Bunney
  • 14Rathbone
  • 10Camps
  • 40Henderson
  • 36GillamSubstituted forDoneat 64'minutes
  • 9Andrew
  • 17InmanSubstituted forCannonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ntlhe
  • 7Slew
  • 11Williams
  • 16Done
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 27Cannon
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
1,950

Match Stats

Home TeamSlough TownAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Slough Town 0, Rochdale 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Slough Town 0, Rochdale 4.

Goal!

Goal! Slough Town 0, Rochdale 4. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Calvin Andrew with a through ball following a fast break.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Mark Nisbet (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

Matthew Lench (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Webb (Slough Town).

Goal!

Goal! Slough Town 0, Rochdale 3. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Andrew with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Fraser (Slough Town).

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Lee Togwell (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Guy Hollis (Slough Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lench with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Manny Williams (Slough Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew tries a through ball, but Matt Done is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Slough Town. Sean Fraser replaces Nathan Smart.

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).

Nathan Webb (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Matthew Lench.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

Mark Nisbet (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. George Wells (Slough Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Webb.

Substitution

Substitution, Slough Town. Nathan Webb replaces James Dobson.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Togwell (Slough Town).

Nathan Smart (Slough Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Manny Williams.

Attempt blocked. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Wells.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Andrew Cannon replaces Bradden Inman.

Offside, Slough Town. James Dobson tries a through ball, but Chris Flood is caught offside.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

George Wells (Slough Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Slough Town 0, Rochdale 2. Callum Camps (Rochdale) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guy Hollis (Slough Town).

