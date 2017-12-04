Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale highlights

Rochdale ended Slough Town's FA Cup run as they booked a third-round meeting with fellow League One side Doncaster.

Calvin Andrew tapped in early in the first half but seventh-tier Slough, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, made it an even contest.

The EFL side's superior class told as the game wore on though, and Callum Camps' free-kick was followed by Ian Henderson's close-range volley.

Matty Done added a late fourth for Dale on the counter attack.