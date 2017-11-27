Motherwell 0-2 Celtic: Louis Moult questions two penalty decisions

Louis Moult (second right) appeals in vain for a penalty in the 2-0 defeat to Celtic

Motherwell striker Louis Moult claimed referee Craig Thomson got two penalty decisions wrong after his side lost 2-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final.

Moult insisted Kieran Tierney brought him down in the box only for Thomson to wave the claim away.

Shortly afterwards Scott Sinclair went down under the challenge of Cedric Kipre, who was shown a red card.

"I'm gutted he hasn't given me a penalty. I've got a tap-in, so why would I go down?" said Moult.

"I think it's Tierney, he tries to pull me back, doesn't manage to grab my shirt and then clips my heels.

"I've had a look at it and I can see him trying to pull me back and then he clips my heels. Whether he meant to clip my heels I'm not sure, but he definitely makes contact with me.

"Like I said, why would I go down? I've got a tap-in.

"They go up the other end and Sinclair goes down and he gives a penalty and sends our lad off when we've got two men defending behind Cedric. So why is it a sending-off and why is it a penalty?"

Moussa Dembele converted the penalty to add to James Forrest's 49th-minute opener as Celtic made it four domestic trophies in a row under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Moult, who hit the post with a late free-kick, says Thomson "just ran off" as he tried to remonstrate with the official.

The Motherwell striker was also left to rue a world-class stop from Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon to prevent him levelling with a header at 1-0.

"I felt like we were in the game, even when they went 1-0 up," he said.

"Gordon has made a great save from a header.

"As soon as I headed it, I thought I had got a good contact on the ball and hit it pretty hard. Fair play to him, it's a good save."