England Women v Kazakhstan Women

England interim coach Mo Marley has led England in matches against France and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Demi Stokes will miss England's World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan on Tuesday after withdrawing from the squad with a hip injury.

The 25-year-old Manchester City defender was an unused substitute for England's 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Liverpool's Alex Greenwood played at left-back in that match and is expected to continue in the role.

England have a 100% record in World Cup qualifying after two games.

Interim head coach Mo Marley is set to lead the side for what could be the final time, with an announcement about a permanent appointment expected soon.

Marley, who stepped up from managing England's under-19s following the dismissal of Mark Sampson, has applied for the role on a permanent basis.

Candidates will interviewed on 4 December.

England are second in Group A, one point behind unbeaten Wales who beat Kazakhstan 1-0 in Cardiff on Friday but have played a game more.