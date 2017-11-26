Women's World Cup Qualifying
England Women19:05Kazakhstan Women
Venue: Weston Homes Community Stadium

England Women v Kazakhstan Women

Mo Marley takes England training
England interim coach Mo Marley has led England in matches against France and Bosnia-Herzegovina

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Two and the BBC Sport Website. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra . Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Demi Stokes will miss England's World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan on Tuesday after withdrawing from the squad with a hip injury.

The 25-year-old Manchester City defender was an unused substitute for England's 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Liverpool's Alex Greenwood played at left-back in that match and is expected to continue in the role.

England have a 100% record in World Cup qualifying after two games.

Interim head coach Mo Marley is set to lead the side for what could be the final time, with an announcement about a permanent appointment expected soon.

Marley, who stepped up from managing England's under-19s following the dismissal of Mark Sampson, has applied for the role on a permanent basis.

Candidates will interviewed on 4 December.

England are second in Group A, one point behind unbeaten Wales who beat Kazakhstan 1-0 in Cardiff on Friday but have played a game more.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th November 2017

  • England WomenEngland Women19:05Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women
  • Romania WomenRomania Women09:00Moldova WomenMoldova Women
  • Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina Women12:30Wales WomenWales Women
  • Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women16:30N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland Women
  • Portugal WomenPortugal Women17:00Italy WomenItaly Women
  • Switzerland WomenSwitzerland Women18:00Albania WomenAlbania Women
  • Netherlands WomenNetherlands Women19:00R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland Women
  • Spain WomenSpain Women19:15Austria WomenAustria Women
View all Women's World Cup Qualifying fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women32102027
2England Women2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women33009279
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women320110376
2Netherlands Women22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium Women3300162149
2Italy Women33009099
3Portugal Women21018173
4Romania Women300327-50
5Moldova Women3003025-250

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women22008176
2Austria Women22006066
3Finland Women22005056
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women4004014-140
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

