Garth Crooks' team of the week: Hazard, Aguero, Salah, Sterling, Loftus-Cheek

Manchester City found a way to keep winning with their 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town, which keeps them eight points clear at the top.

But Jose Mourinho's Manchester United kept the pressure on by edging past Brighton at Old Trafford, while Arsenal did just enough to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor.

Liverpool had to settle for a point at Anfield as they drew with Chelsea, and Everton were beaten 4-1 by a resurgent Southampton at St Mary's.

Marco Silva's impressive Watford beat Newcastle 3-0, Crystal Palace boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Stoke City, and Bournemouth and Swansea took a point each from a goalless draw.

Goalkeeper - Ben Foster (West Brom)

Foster made four saves against Tottenham, a tally only Swansea's Lukasz Fabianski (five) bettered in the Premier League this weekend

Foster's save from Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was impressive, and indicative of a goalkeeper who was keen to retain a clean sheet. The fact he didn't was more to do with the predatory instincts of Harry Kane than a lack of dexterity from the West Brom keeper.

When a team loses a manager, there are two sorts of reactions. One suggests they are so low in confidence they can barely face the fixture. The other insists they are victims of circumstance and not responsible for the demise and departure of their manager and play accordingly. West Brom, and Foster in particular, demonstrated the latter.

Tony Pulis' departure from The Hawthorns last week was indicative of a manager who has built a reputation on escapology and not football.

Like the great Harry Houdini, it's great entertainment at first but once it loses its shock value it becomes predictable and boring for the audience. And so it was for Pulis.

West Brom played against Spurs with much more purpose than I have seen from them this season, and the players seemed to enjoy it.

As for Tottenham, how disappointing to hear Mauricio Pochettino make such lame excuses about their performance. Travelling to Germany to play in a midweek Champions League fixture was once the most exciting prospect. Now he's complaining about it?

Kane seems to have a far more honest evaluation of his team's efforts and suggested they were simply not good enough. I think that just about says it.

Defender - Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Azpilicueta made both more tackles (eight) and clearances (six) against Liverpool than any other Chelsea player

Azpilicueta's block on Daniel Sturridge was of the highest order but his interception to deny Mohamed Salah was just breathtaking.

Last season I was making these remarks about David Luiz who, it seems, had returned to Stamford Bridge to prove a point. He certainly did that.

This season, however, he appears to have fallen out with his manager and team-mates, and has to sit on the bench until he gets his attitude right.

In the meantime, Azpilicueta is doing all the things Luiz was doing for Chelsea, and looking magnificent at the same time.

I'm also delighted the Spain international took my advice some weeks ago and told Tiemoue Bakayoko to get rid of that ridiculous blue rinse in his hair, and get down to working hard in training to produce the form that got him a move to the Bridge in the first place.

The Frenchman can play but must realise that distractions like fancy hairstyles don't help when you want to be taken seriously.

Chelsea may be struggling to retain the Premier League title but there are still big trophies on offer and Azpilicueta will need all his team-mates - including Bakayoko - on point if they are to get their hands on any of them.

Defender - Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Dunk (centre) is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action this season, and no Brighton player has made more interceptions in the league than him (25)

The more I see this player in the Premier League, the more I like him. Whenever I have selected Lewis Dunk for my team of the week, it has always been in a partnership with his chief accomplice Shane Duffy.

Not so against Manchester United.

Brighton may have lost the match, but only because of a cruel deflection off Dunk. He nevertheless played a blinder against Romelu Lukaku et al, and his team should have come away with a point.

But how long can Brighton continue to pull rabbits out of hats? Chris Hughton continues to display just how credible he is as a Premier League manager, but he can't be expected to keep up these performances with the resources he has available to him.

Brighton have 16 points and will need at least the same again to survive in the Premier League.

The lack of resource has cost the Seagulls two Championship promotions in the past. However, were they to be relegated it would cost them much more. They can kiss goodbye to Lewis Dunk for a start.

Defender - Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

Kompany completed 94% of his passes against Huddersfield

Too cute for Laurent Depoitre and too strong for Rajiv van la Parra. And that was just the first 30 minutes.

Vincent Kompany laid his marker down very early. But what a masterstroke by Pep Guardiola to leave Kompany completely out of matters concerning Feyenoord in midweek and to save him to face Huddersfield.

The goal City conceded against Huddersfield was a freak - and it needed to be in order for the Terriers to get something out of this match.

However, with Nicolas Otamendi as unpredictable as ever, City needed some sort of insurance policy at the back. Kompany proved to be precisely that. To see him withdrawn on 70 minutes was the ultimate brinkmanship by Guardiola. To take off your best and most valuable defender and put on a centre-forward in order to win the game deserved the victory all by itself.

Who would have thought Manchester City beating Huddersfield would have been such an important victory? But it took guts by Guardiola and at a cost to Kompany.

Defender - Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

Against Everton, Bertrand provided two assists in a Premier League game for the first time

A very dear old friend of mine said to me many years ago that you can't beat a first-time cross. He was right.

There aren't that many players in the modern game brave enough to attempt it, but Ryan Bertrand is.

His first-time cross for Dusan Tadic to score Southampton's opener against Everton was indicative of the form the England full-back is in.

His second assist in the game, this time for Charlie Austin, wasn't bad either. The only difference was Bertrand needed a couple of touches to bring the ball under control before he whipped in the most delicious cross for the striker to score.

Everton went into meltdown at this point. The Toffees look in desperate need of guidance.

To see Wayne Rooney remain on the bench while Everton were being put to the sword in this way seemed bizarre.

Then to see youngsters squabbling between themselves as the team began to fall apart was bad enough, but witnessing former Everton manager Joe Royle offering caretaker coach David Unsworth advice only served to undermine his position.

Everton are in a mess - and they need to sort it out very quickly.

Midfielder - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah scored his 10th league goal for Liverpool in his 13th game for them - no player scored more in their first 13 Premier League apps for the club (level with Daniel Sturridge)

I said last week when I selected Salah that his ability to finish was infinitely better than I had first thought.

I don't suppose he had the time or opportunity to really show what he was capable of at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho (although he did score for him) - a bit like Kevin de Bruyne and and Andriy Shevchenko.

Nevertheless, Salah has put the entire Chelsea experience well behind him with 15 goals this season.

I can't help thinking where Liverpool would be if they had a decent defence. Would it be considerably higher than they are now?

Midfielder - Will Hughes (Watford)

Hughes has scored two goals from just three shots on target in the top flight this season

I saw this lad play last week against West Ham and couldn't find a place for him in my team. However, Watford's second straight win and Will Hughes' second goal from midfield in consecutive games - for the first time in his career, I hasten to add - compels me to select the England Under-21 international.

To win 3-0 at Newcastle, in any circumstances, is impressive.

A lot was said about Hughes after the win over West Ham, including whether he could be a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. From this position, it would be one hell of a surprise - but the way Marco Silva has Watford playing at the moment, anything is possible.

The big question is will Silva stay at Vicarage Road or find himself drawn to Goodison Park? Whatever the outcome, Hughes needs to tie himself to Silva's apron strings and go wherever he goes. The man has something Hughes clearly needs.

Midfielder - Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his first Premier League goal for Palace in his ninth appearance for them

I must say this player has surprised me. I saw him play for Chelsea and wondered what all the fuss was about.

He seemed to have all the touches but little steel and no change of pace. However, since his arrival at Crystal Palace, and his debut for England, I have detected a growing confidence and a player who is prepared to take more responsibility.

If Loftus-Cheek is the future of English football, and some think he may be, he needs to be running games - and, even though he makes my team, I haven't seen that yet.

What I did see against Stoke, however, was a determination to try to dig Palace out of their current situation.

Even against Germany, the media plaudits smacked of disingenuous praise and he would be much better served listening to Palace coach Ray Lewington and manager Roy Hodgson, who know a thing or two about football, rather than false flattery and newspaper headlines.

That said, Loftus Cheek is definitely an emerging talent and I am looking forward to seeing this lad run football matches in the future.

If he can do that then he might be spoken about in the same breath as Bryan Robson and Kevin Keegan, who did carry English football on their backs for 10 years.

Midfielder - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for Manchester City this season, his best return in a single season in all competitions

This lad is developing at an extraordinary rate under Pep Guardiola. I can't remember if I have ever seen him look so hungry for goals.

It was Sterling who broke through the Huddersfield defence in the opening minute of the second half, when I thought he should have had a penalty but referee Craig Pawson thought otherwise.

Almost in the next move, Sterling was brought down in the penalty area because of his threatening pace and determination to get in behind the Huddersfield backline.

It was that resolve that earned City the winner and one they richly deserved.

Huddersfield fans won't thank me for saying this but when you play football and take the sort of risks City do, you have to admire them.

This is the second time this season that Sterling has won the game for Manchester City in the dying minutes of the match. The last time he did it, he got sent off. This time he sent City eight points clear of the pack.

Forward - Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Hazard has been directly involved in 12 goals in his past 13 games in all competitions for Chelsea

The display at Anfield was a hell of a performance by Chelsea and Eden Hazard, considering their trip to Baku in the Champions League in midweek.

To put this performance into context, Chelsea had a five-and-a-half-hour flight to contend with, and a four-hour time difference. That is roughly the time it takes to fly to North Africa, but with a time difference similar to New York.

The Champions League is supposed to be a European competition, where all the teams are supposed to get a fair shake.

It was hardly surprising that Blues boss Antonio Conte was doing his nut that this top-of-the-table domestic clash took place only 48 hours after arriving back in London.

Regardless, Hazard was brilliant in his new role as the second striker, and with a better touch from Danny Drinkwater the midfielder might have scored his first goal for the Blues.

The same was true of Davide Zappacosta, who brought a decent save from Simon Mignolet, and all before Salah got his 15th goal of the season.

However, the way Hazard used his body strength to ease Philippe Coutinho off the ball in his own box while the rest of Anfield was asking for a penalty was simply genius. Referee Michael Oliver would have none of it - and quite rightly.

Forward - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Aguero has scored against 31 of the 32 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, only failing to do so in one match against Bolton

At the highest level, football is all about bottle - and Sergio Aguero has plenty of it.

At 1-0 down at Huddersfield, the Argentine takes a penalty and converts it as though it's a training session. I could feel the pressure just waiting for Aguero to pick his spot.

However, what has been clear in Aguero's game this season has been a greater willingness to work for the team. I always got the feeling under Manuel Pellegrini that Aguero was the big star and, along with David Silva and Yaya Toure, ran the show.

But since Guardiola's arrival there is a much greater appreciation of the team from the Argentina international, and he no longer looks like the only person in the team who has permission to score a goal.

Make no mistake, he is a world-class player and good at scoring goals - but what I love about him is how he seems to relish the big moments in a match.

In fact, the bigger the moment the more he seems to enjoy it. That in itself is what I call world class.

Watching City play these days is an absolute pleasure and not only reinforces how football can be played, but how it should be played.