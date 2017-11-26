Celtic: Brendan Rodgers praises players' character in League Cup final win

Media playback is not supported on this device Brendan Rodgers praises his Celtic players' character after their League Cup final win

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his players' mentality for recovering from losing heavily to Paris St-Germain to lift the Scottish League Cup.

James Forrest and Moussa Dembele scored to defeat 10-man Motherwell 2-0 in the final at Hampden.

The victory was Celtic's fourth consecutive domestic trophy, a run last achieved by Jock Stein.

"We had to tick a few character boxes after midweek and yet again the players produced," Rodgers said.

"It was always going to be difficult for us, how Motherwell have started the season, and the confidence they have in terms of how they play.

"Once we got the first goal we settled into a rhythm, but it's our fourth trophy in 12 months, a phenomenal achievement really and a huge credit to the players for their hunger and desire."

Celtic lost 7-1 to PSG in France in the Champions League group stage, and had to recover physically and mentally for the final at Hampden.

The game was tied 0-0 at half-time, but Forrest opened the scoring by curling a left-foot shot into the far corner of the net.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon had to make an excellent point-blank save from Louis Moult before Dembele scored from the spot - after Cedric Kipre was dismissed for a foul on Scott Sinclair inside the area.

"Jamesy's goal was a wonderful piece of skill, and difficult for the defender because he maybe thinks he's going to go down the outside, but he's got that ability to come into his left side and hit it with the outside of his right foot or bend it as he did with his left," Rodgers said.

"I look at [the Kipre challenge] and think it's a penalty. It's a great ball, Scotty makes the run and is getting there. The defender cannot get there, so he impedes him, he pulls him, so it's a penalty.

Luc O'Donnell, the son of former Motherwell and Celtic midfielder Phil O'Donnell, carried the League Cup out before kick off

"I'm not sure what the rules are now, I'm not sure if it's a sending off. I'm sure Stephen [Robinson] will feel it's a bit harsh being a sending off. But it's definitely a penalty.

"We managed the 11 v 10 very well. Sometimes you see it when you're playing against the man down and you can go a bit loose, but our positioning was good and we broke away. We should have made the game a lot more comfortable with the chances that we had.

"My idea after midweek was just to try to get the win and play well. The players deserve a huge amount of credit. We came back after the midweek - a sore one to take - but the culture that we created the process by which we review that allows us to come in with a real positive attitude, to work well.

"It's a trophy for everyone at the club. The support was amazing, really helping the team, the backroom staff and the work that they put in, combined with the players."