BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-2 Manchester City: Impossible to always win 4-0 - Pep Guardiola
Impossible to always win 4-0 - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team had to keep going until the 90th minute to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 1-2 Manchester City
Watch all of the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
