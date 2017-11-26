BBC Sport - Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners needed second-half push to beat Burnley - Wenger

Arsenal needed second-half push to beat Burnley - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side needed to "push themselves" in the second half of their match at Burnley in order to beat the Clarets 1-0.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Watch all of the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Arsenal needed second-half push to beat Burnley - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth

Video

Dyche 'raging' after late defeat

Video

Pellegrino pleased with Saints' 'needed' win

Video

Difficult playing against 'eight defenders' - Klopp

Video

Chelsea refused to accept defeat - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Brighton gave United hardest game this season - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Hughton 'proud' of Brighton performance

Video

Spurs dropped two points - Pochettino

Video

Spurs' Real Madrid tactics did not work against Baggies - Megson

Video

Newcastle mistakes were punished - Benitez

Video

Watford controlled the game - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Shaqiri goal should have beaten Palace - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Palace fought until the end - Hodgson

Video

Clement frustrated by 'poor' refereeing

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Cherries becoming harder to beat - Howe

Video

Second-half performance encouraging - Moyes

Video

Leicester must be more clinical - Puel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired