Motherwell 0-2 Celtic: Stephen Robinson disappointed by 'no contact' penalty

Stephen Robinson says Cedric Kipre (arms folded) was distraught after conceding a penalty in the Scottish League Cup final

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says his team felt "really hard done by" after their 2-0 Scottish League Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Leading 1-0, the champions were awarded a controversial penalty when Scott Sinclair went down under Cedric Kipre's challenge, with the defender sent off.

"I'd rather have got pumped six, seven-nil by them when the game is affected by that decision," Robinson said.

"The game is over because they're hard enough to play with 11 men."

Robinson believes there was "no contact" from Kipre on Sinclair, who went to ground after the defender reached across him with his left arm.

And the Northern Irishman insists his side were denied "a stonewall penalty" when striker Louis Moult and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney came together.

"It completely changes the game," Robinson said of Celtic's penalty, which Moussa Dembele scored to give Celtic a two-goal advantage.

"Louis had an unbelievable save from Craig Gordon. Just before that, Tierney catches Louis as he's going into the box one-v-one ready to finish. No penalty and the decision completely changes the game. For me it's a stonewall penalty, he's coming in to side-foot the ball in.

"Celtic are a top, top football team, we all acknowledge that, but it's hard to take in that manner."

Scott Sinclair tumbled to ground after being touched by Kipre's left arm

The Motherwell boss revealed Kipre's dismissal had left the Frenchman distraught, but said he had not spoken to referee Craig Thomson after the final whistle.

"The kid's crying, he's 20 years of age, he hasn't touched him," Robinson said. "He hasn't laid a finger on him.

"I'm not one of these managers that criticises other people's players - I'll keep my dignity. But he hasn't touched him, so it's hard for the boy to take. He's been sent off in his first-ever cup final.

"But we'll deal with it, we're not a team that lies down, we went toe-to-toe with them in the first half and we'll pick ourselves up.

"It doesn't matter who we look to blame - I can look at things we can do better, but it's difficult to take that.

"What's the point [in confronting the referee]? I'd only get myself in trouble and I've got a ban hanging over me anyway.

"I'm gutted for the people that came here today, the town that came out in their numbers and for the super, super bunch of boys. Their character and where they've come from - the comparisons to what we can do and spend to Celtic, they've put on a real show in the first half."

An abrasive and dogged Motherwell kept Celtic at bay during the goalless first half at Hampden Park, with their verve and dynamism upsetting the champions' rhythm.

James Forrest's curling shot opened the scoring for Celtic

But James Forrest curled home from inside the box four minutes into the second period, and Dembele completed the scoring from the spot.

"I'm extremely proud of the players," Robinson said. "First half, we were really good, our organisation and shape really threw Celtic and they certainly weren't dominating proceedings as most people thought.

"We had possession when they scored, gave it away cheaply and could've got tighter for the shot on goal. That's what happens when you play against extremely good players.

"But the game is over as a contest once that decision is made. For me, there's no contact. A red card, the game is effectively over as a contest."