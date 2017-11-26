BBC Sport - Southampton 4-1 Everton: David Unsworth calls for quick action on manager's job
Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth
- From the section Football
Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth says the club needs to appoint a permanent manager quickly as the uncertainty may be having an effect on the team after their 4-1 defeat by Southampton.
Match Report: Southampton 4-1 Everton
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired