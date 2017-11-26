BBC Sport - Southampton 4-1 Everton: David Unsworth calls for quick action on manager's job

Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth says the club needs to appoint a permanent manager quickly as the uncertainty may be having an effect on the team after their 4-1 defeat by Southampton.

Match Report: Southampton 4-1 Everton

Top videos

Video

Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth

Video

Dyche 'raging' after late defeat

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Australia dominate plus day four’s best TMS moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Man City will have title won by Christmas'

Video

GB four-man team claim World Cup silver

Video

Arsenal needed second-half push to beat Burnley - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Listen: Root out next ball after making half-century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Scotland demolish Australia in record win - highlights

Video

How to beat Hamilton to the title - by the only man who has

Video

England run in seven tries against Samoa - highlights

Video

'That's wonderful' - watch former Afoty nominee Yeboah's thunderbolt

  • From the section African
Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired