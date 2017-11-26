BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2 Extra: Man City will have title won by Christmas

'Man City will have title won by Christmas'

Martin Keown, Middlesbrough boss Gary Monk and The Daily Telegraph's Jason Burt discuss Tottenham's prospects amid Manchester City's dominance of the Premier League.

