Chelsea apology after fans miss charter train from Liverpool

Willian equalised five minutes from time for Chelsea at Anfield

Chelsea have apologised to fans who missed a specially chartered train and had to wait for hours in Liverpool after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The train, chartered by Chelsea's travel partner Thomas Cook, left on time at 20:40 GMT even though fans from two coaches had not boarded it.

Supporters had to wait at Liverpool South Parkway station until midnight for a bus to take them back to London.

In a statement on social media, the club said an investigation has started.

The failure of the coaches to arrive at the station on time was put down to heavier than expected traffic leaving Anfield after the match, which kicked off at 17:30.

"We apologise for the inconvenience our supporters experienced returning from Liverpool last night by train," the Chelsea statement said.

"We are looking into the issue with our travel partner and will update supporters once we have completed our investigation."

Thomas Cook responded to one aggrieved Blues fan on social media saying that the charter train had "a set timed path in between normal passenger services".

"Unfortunately it isn't as easy as just delaying its departure," the company added.