Hibs hammer Glasgow City to 3-0 win Scottish Cup final

Hibs added the Scottish Cup to the SWPL Cup they won earlier in the season

Hibernian completed the cup double for the second year running with a 3-0 victory over Glasgow City in the Scottish Cup final.

Abi Harrison smashed in from close range to give Hibs a deserved lead in Livingston.

Siobhan Hunter's 40-yard free-kick then sailed past goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

Rachael Small headed a third in the dying moments as head coach Kevin Milne won his first trophy since taking charge last month.

Hibs, who finished runners-up to City in the league, were in control throughout as they added to May's SWPL Cup success.

When City beat Hibs to wrap up the title earlier this month, the Edinburgh side were missing several important players.

This time it was City who were depleted, with Katie McCabe and Leanne Crichton unavailable.

It gave Hibs a lift, but not the early impetus. For 30 minutes there was little or no action to enthuse the 1,348 crowd.

However, suddenly Hibs sparked into life as Lisa Robertson forced a save from Alexander and Harrison almost flicked home an Emma Brownlie free-kick.

Right on the half-time whistle Hibs stormed ahead as Hunter's header was saved only to fall kindly for Harrison, who could not miss from a yard out.

City out of sorts

It was the first goal City had conceded domestically since 17 May. But this was a strange looking City - a team unrecognisable from the one that had steamrollered their way to an 11th consecutive league success.

Katey Turner's fierce shot was punched away as Hibs continued their domination after the interval.

Robertson scuffed a half-chance, then Turner flew down the right hand side and hammered her effort into the side-netting.

An hour in and City were yet to have a shot on target, though Megan Foley found a pocket of space and curled just wide of the far post.

Back came Hibs, with Robertson floating in a cross for Harrison to head over.

The trophy's destination was sealed on 82 minutes when Hunter lined up a free-kick and brilliantly cracked a long-range shot over the wall and in.

Hibs were not finished and Rachel McLaughlin hit the post as City's backline fell apart. With two minutes to go, Small was given a free header and nodded in.

Still it could have been more as Harrison's shot was parried into the path of Lia Tweedie, who fired over.

'We want that league as well'

Hibernian head coach Kevin Milne: "I'm just delighted. Drained emotionally.

"We defended really well and our midfield were solid. I can't remember them having a shot on target.

"To win so emphatically is a great way to end the season. Hopefully, the girls can take that confidence into next season because we want that league as well."

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth: "Overall, Hibs were the better team. They had more threat than we did.

"We had good possession at times without going anywhere. We couldn't get forward in numbers to cause them problems.

"There was a slightly tired look to the side, they were sluggish at times, but I'm not looking for excuses about the number of games we just didn't play well enough in the right areas."