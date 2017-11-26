Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hibs, Hamilton, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Cardiff

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers, whose Celtic side face Motherwell in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final, has claimed Hampden Park is not fit for purpose as Scotland's national stadium - despite it being a happy hunting ground for his team. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has issued a withering critique of Hampden Park while endorsing Murrayfield Stadium as "a proper, well thought-out stadium". (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has warned rough and tumble Motherwell to forget trying to elbow their way to glory in the Scottish League Cup final. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman has insisted he is "not a malicious player", having been criticised for a challenge that left Rangers' Fabio Cardoso with a broken nose in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers for a tackle on Kieran Tierney. (The Scotsman)

Scott McDonald will not be surprised if Louis Moult grabs the headlines at Hampden in the League Cup final against Celtic but thinks his old Motherwell strike partner has now outgrown the Fir Park club and must leave to further his career. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, who was left out of the starting line-up against Paris St-Germain in midweek, insists that he has not had a drop in form but has just found himself a marked man in Scottish football. (Sunday Telegraph)

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson says Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers' success has been an inspiration to all managers from Northern Ireland. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Motherwell striker Scott McDonald says he used to hate playing against Brendan Rodgers' sides when he was in the English Championship because he knew that he would barely see the ball. (Sunday Mail)

The father-in-law of former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has hit out at the businesman's plans to publish a book about his controversial time in charge at Ibrox, which ended in liquidation, and claims the businessman has failed to support his children. (Sunday Mail)

On-loan Cardiff City left-back Declan John says Rangers, who have lost to Hamilton Academical and Dundee, need to make a statement in their double-header with Aberdeen this week to regain any credibility as a Premiership contender. (Sunday Mail)

Declan John says he is hoping to do a Gareth Bale in reverse after starting his career as a winger before making his mark as a left-back on-loan to Rangers from Cardiff City and hopefully resurrecting his international career with Wales. (Sunday Post)

Ahead of their Scottish Premiership meeting on Sunday, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he is at a loss to understand why new Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke has not been considered as a potential Scotland head coach. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has criticised the referee for failing to protect his players against fumes over Hamilton Academical's "caveman" kicking tactics during Saturday's 1-1 draw. (Scotland On Sunday)

The future of the Scottish Sports Association (SSA), which acts for governing bodies of sports in Scotland, including the Scottish Rugby Union and Scottish Football Association, is under threat as a result of Scottish Government funding cuts, it has claimed. (Scotland On Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rugby coach Gregor Townsend, whose Scotland side recorded a record win over Australia on Saturday, reckons they have been energised by Murrayfield becoming the best venue in world rugby.(Sunday Herald)

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer fired 66 runs as his side beat Papua New Guinea by four wickets to complete a 2-0 series win in their one-day internationals. (Scotland On Sunday)

Grace Reid says that she feels like the grandma of the Scottish diving scene, despite the fact she is still only 21. (Sunday Herald)

Neah Evans still misses life as a vet despite having become a full-time professional in the British Cycling team. (Sunday Herald)