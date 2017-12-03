Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.
Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United
Manchester City came from behind to win their 13th Premier League match in a row with victory over stubborn West Ham at Etihad Stadium.
Angelo Ogbonna's header on the stroke of half-time put the lowly Hammers ahead, but Nicolas Otamendi responded with a predatory finish shortly after the break.
David Silva won it for City, acrobatically converting a Kevin de Bruyne pass with seven minutes left.
Victory meant Pep Guardiola's side re-established their eight-point lead over Manchester United, who they play next Sunday (16:30 GMT).
West Ham, though, have set a club record for the fewest points after 15 Premier League matches - they have just 10.
The Londoners had their chances - as well as Ogbonna's goal, Michail Antonio almost pounced when Ederson spilled the ball, and Manuel Lanzini forced the goalkeeper to save at his near post.
But it always looked as though City's pressure would tell, and shortly after De Bruyne's free-kick was palmed away, Gabriel Jesus skipped through and slid the ball to Otamendi, who scored.
Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, De Bruyne and Jesus had further chances before Silva won it for the home side, but there was still time for the Hammers to go close, with Diafra Sakho shooting just wide after Marko Arnautovic pulled the ball back.
Line-ups
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 30Otamendi
- 15Mangala
- 3DaniloSubstituted forJesusat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17De BruyneBooked at 59mins
- 18Delph
- 21Silva
- 7Sterling
- 10AgüeroSubstituted forFernandinhoat 85'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 4Kompany
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 25Fernandinho
- 33Jesus
- 42Y Touré
West Ham
- 13AdriánBooked at 90mins
- 41RiceBooked at 17mins
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 5Zabaleta
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forSakhoat 43'minutes
- 31Fernandes
- 14Obiang
- 26Masuaku
- 10LanziniSubstituted forArnautovicat 69'minutes
- 30AntonioSubstituted forA Ayewat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Arnautovic
- 15Sakho
- 20A Ayew
- 29Martínez
- 34Trott
- 36Quina
- 53Johnson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 54,203
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.
Booking
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Adrián (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrián (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. André Ayew replaces Michail Antonio because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Sergio Agüero.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michail Antonio.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marko Arnautovic.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Offside, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fabian Delph.
Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Diafra Sakho is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Marko Arnautovic replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Declan Rice.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Silva.
Booking
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, West Ham United 1. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).