Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1.
Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton
Charlie Austin scored his third goal in three games as Southampton salvaged a point from their south-coast derby at Bournemouth.
Austin, who scored twice against Everton last month, swept home the equaliser just after the hour mark.
The Cherries had taken the lead just before the break, when Scotland winger Ryan Fraser slotted a first-time effort past Fraser Forster.
They had already had a penalty appeal turned down, with Adam Smith judged to have dived as Sofiane Boufal attempted to tackle him, though replays suggested it was not clear cut.
Saints improved markedly in the second half after manager Mauricio Pellegrino replaced James Ward-Prowse with Nathan Redmond.
The England Under-21 winger - whose post-match conversation with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in midweek prompted much discussion - provided the pass for Austin to score.
The point takes Southampton up to 11th in the Premier League, while Bournemouth move above Newcastle into 14th.
Saints discover bite after Redmond introduction
Pellegrino must have had a good reason to leave one of his most influential forwards out of the starting XI.
Bar a couple of half-chances for Austin in the first half, the home defence coped comfortably with what threat the Saints offered.
That changed after the break when Redmond replaced Ward-Prowse. Given a roving role behind Austin, he provided the thrust the visitors had been lacking.
The key moment came in the 61st minute when he played a simple pass to Austin, who swept in past Asmir Begovic.
Redmond also went close with a drive from 20 yards during a second half Southampton largely dominated.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 15A SmithBooked at 31mins
- 2Francis
- 5Aké
- 11Daniels
- 19StanislasSubstituted forIbeat 69'minutes
- 16L Cook
- 6Surman
- 24FraserSubstituted forAfobeat 90+2'minutes
- 17King
- 18DefoeBooked at 31minsSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 3S Cook
- 4Gosling
- 7Pugh
- 9Afobe
- 13Wilson
- 33Ibe
Southampton
- 44Forster
- 26Pied
- 17van Dijk
- 6Hoedt
- 21Bertrand
- 14Romeu
- 8DavisSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 85'minutes
- 16Ward-ProwseSubstituted forRedmondat 45'minutes
- 11TadicSubstituted forLeminaat 74'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 19Boufal
- 10Austin
Substitutes
- 3Yoshida
- 13McCarthy
- 18Lemina
- 20Gabbiadini
- 22Redmond
- 23Højbjerg
- 33Targett
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 10,764
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1.
Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Benik Afobe replaces Ryan Fraser.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
Foul by Charlie Austin (Southampton).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Steven Davis.
Offside, Southampton. Nathan Redmond tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Offside, Southampton. Wesley Hoedt tries a through ball, but Steven Davis is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.
Offside, Southampton. Nathan Redmond tries a through ball, but Mario Lemina is caught offside.
Booking
Mario Lemina (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Southampton).
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mario Lemina replaces Dusan Tadic.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Offside, Southampton. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordon Ibe replaces Junior Stanislas.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Callum Wilson replaces Jermain Defoe.
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth).
Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Attempt missed. Jérémy Pied (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).