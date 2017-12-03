Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton

Ryan Fraser scored his second goal of the season just before half-time

Charlie Austin scored his third goal in three games as Southampton salvaged a point from their south-coast derby at Bournemouth.

Austin, who scored twice against Everton last month, swept home the equaliser just after the hour mark.

The Cherries had taken the lead just before the break, when Scotland winger Ryan Fraser slotted a first-time effort past Fraser Forster.

They had already had a penalty appeal turned down, with Adam Smith judged to have dived as Sofiane Boufal attempted to tackle him, though replays suggested it was not clear cut.

Saints improved markedly in the second half after manager Mauricio Pellegrino replaced James Ward-Prowse with Nathan Redmond.

The England Under-21 winger - whose post-match conversation with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in midweek prompted much discussion - provided the pass for Austin to score.

The point takes Southampton up to 11th in the Premier League, while Bournemouth move above Newcastle into 14th.

Saints discover bite after Redmond introduction

Pellegrino must have had a good reason to leave one of his most influential forwards out of the starting XI.

Bar a couple of half-chances for Austin in the first half, the home defence coped comfortably with what threat the Saints offered.

That changed after the break when Redmond replaced Ward-Prowse. Given a roving role behind Austin, he provided the thrust the visitors had been lacking.

The key moment came in the 61st minute when he played a simple pass to Austin, who swept in past Asmir Begovic.

Redmond also went close with a drive from 20 yards during a second half Southampton largely dominated.

