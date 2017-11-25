Eden Hazard or Mohamed Salah - vote for who's had the better season so far

Salah and Hazard have had a hand in 22 Premier League goals combined so far this season

Two great players - both having great influences on their teams.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea featured a pair of forwards in a rich vein of form.

Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable goalscoring run for Liverpool, while Eden Hazard showed the trickery and creativity that has become his trademark.

So who has been better so far this season?

The case for Salah

Was Liverpool's £34m purchase of Salah the signing of the summer? The Egypt winger now has 15 goals in all competitions this season and is the Premier League's top scorer with 10.

The 25-year-old former Roma and Chelsea man has also had a hand in creating goals for the Reds, with three league assists so far.

The case for Hazard

Belgium international Hazard has scored six goals in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side despite missing the opening month of the season through injury.

Add to that his three assists - including the latest at Anfield on Saturday - and his standing as a key player at the club who have won two of the past three Premier League titles.

And no player has completed more than the 26-year-old's 40 dribbles in the top flight this term.

Use the vote below to make your choice.