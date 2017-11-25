BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Blues refused to accept defeat - Antonio Conte
Chelsea refused to accept defeat - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his team refused to accept defeat after going a goal down at Anfield, before equalising to claim a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT:Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired