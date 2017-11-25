BBC Sport - Manchester United 1-0 Brighton: Seagulls gave United hardest game this season - Mourinho

Brighton gave United hardest game this season - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Brighton gave his team their "hardest" game of the season so far, after they beat the Seagulls 1-0 at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT:Manchester United 1-0 Brighton

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Brighton gave United hardest game this season - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Spurs dropped two points - Pochettino

Video

Second-half performance encouraging - Moyes

Video

Leicester must be more clinical - Puel

Video

Hughton pleased despite Brighton 'naivety'

Video

Hughes 'disappointed' not to hang on to lead

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers performance

Video

Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Man Utd were dominant - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Conte hails Morata-Hazard partnership

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Wenger 'very proud' of derby win for Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Video

Liverpool were in a really good mood - Klopp

Video

Benitez proud of Magpies' performance

Video

Watch Pulis' final MOTD interview

Video

Leicester beaten by best team in Europe - Puel

Video

Howe 'delighted' for hat-trick hero Wilson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired