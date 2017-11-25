Irish Premiership: Crusaders rescue point away to leaders Coleraine

Howard Beverland headed in the equaliser for Crusaders against Coleraine

Former Coleraine player Howard Beverland scored against his old team to salvage a 1-1 draw for Crusaders in Saturday's big Irish Premiership clash.

The defender headed home to level after Jamie McGonigle scored for the league leaders who are now six points clear.

The point puts Crusaders into second, ahead of Glenavon on goal difference.

Cliftonville are fourth after beating Ballymena 1-0, while Ards won 2-0 at Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts saw off Carrick Rangers 4-0.

The match of the day at the Showgrounds saw Coleraine drop points at home for the first time this season, and Crusaders fail to win an away league game for the first time.

The tight match swung the way of the Bannsiders when McGonigle beat Crues keeper Brian Jensen with a low shot in the 65th minute.

But Beverland headed in from a Paul Heatley corner for the equaliser 12 minutes from time.

A 2-0 defeat by Ards means Glentoran have taken just two points from their last six home league fixtures

Cliftonville regained fourth place, and made it five league wins in a row, thanks to Stephen Garrett's winner against Ballymena at Solitude.

Garrett smashed home a 70th-minute rebound after Rory Donnelly's effort had come off an upright.

Ards ended a four-match losing run in the Premiership by beating Glentoran 2-0 at the Oval.

Michael McLellan gave Colin Nixon's side the lead just before half-time and Jonny Frazer swept home a second 15 minutes from the end.

"We paid the price for not taking our chances early on and making mistakes at the back," said Glens manager Gary Haveron.

"We have thrown the game away."

Dungannon captain Ryan Harpur scored a hat-trick inside the opening 25 minutes as his side ran out easy winners at home to Carrick.

Kris Lowe snapped up the fourth before the break as Carrick fell to a sixth successive league defeat.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ballinamallard United L-L Warrenpoint Town Cliftonville 1-0 Ballymena United Coleraine 1-1 Crusaders Dungannon Swifts 4-0 Carrick Rangers Glentoran 0-2 Ards

Bluefin Sport Championship Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 Portadown H&W Welders 5-1 Dergview Loughgall 3-2 Lurgan Celtic PSNI 1-1 Larne