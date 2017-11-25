Premier League: Tottenham draw with West Brom, Man Utd beat Brighton

Ashley young secured a scrappy three points for Manchester United

Tottenham needed a late Harry Kane goal to rescue a point against managerless West Brom in the Premier League, while second-placed Manchester United scraped past Brighton at Old Trafford.

Salomon Rondon's early goal at Wembley looked like it would give Gary Megson victory in his first game as caretaker charge of Albion, following Tony Pulis' sacking.

But Kane's 74th-minute equaliser saw fourth-placed Spurs avoid a third defeat in four league games.

Man Utd needed a deflected Ashley Young strike, which went down as a Lewis Dunk own goal, to beat a resolute Brighton and move within five points of City, who travel to Huddersfield on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

Liverpool have the opportunity to move above third-placed Chelsea with victory in Saturday's 17:30 GMT game.

Want more from football?

Watford won back-to-back league games for the first time this season with a resounding 3-0 win at Newcastle - Will Hughes and Andre Gray scoring either side of a DeAndre Yedlin own goal.

Diafra Sakho's injury-time winner gave Roy Hodgson his second league win as Crystal Palace boss, in a 2-1 victory over Stoke.

But it was not enough to lift Palace off the bottom of the table, as they sit a point behind Swansea after the Welsh side played out a goalless draw at home to Bournemouth.

Championship leaders Wolves made it five wins on the bounce by dismantling Bolton 5-1.

And there were wins for automatic promotion chasers Aston Villa, who overcame Ipswich Town 2-0, and Bristol City, who recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Hull.

Both games in the Scottish Premiership ended in draws, with third-placed Hibernian held 1-1 at Hamilton and Hearts and Ross County goalless.