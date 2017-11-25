Glenavon's Gary Hamilton says Linfield putting referees under pressure

Media playback is not supported on this device Stewart celebrates winning goal for Linfield

Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton has said Linfield's call for a review of officiating standards has placed referees under additional pressure.

Linfield, the current Irish Premiership champions, beat Glenavon 1-0 on Friday night with a goal Hamilton's men believed should have been disallowed.

"The lads felt there was a push on the back but there is nothing we can do," said Hamilton after the match.

"There is only one club who will complain and get decisions like that."

Linfield claimed they were hard done by just before half-time when Stephen Lowry had an effort ruled out for hand ball.

"I do not think that decision should have been made," said Linfield manager David Healy.

Linfield's Stephen Lowry had the ball in the net but was deemed guilty of hand ball

Linfield made their statement about refereeing standards after the 2-0 League Cup defeat by Crusaders.

Blues defender Mark Stafford was sent off for a foul at Seaview but the red card was later rescinded.

"All other clubs have decisions go against them, but we had the courage to make the statement," added former Northern Ireland striker Healy.

"We will have to live with the consequences of that, good or bad."

However, Hamilton implied Linfield's actions had put an unfair spotlight on Friday's referee Ian McNabb.

"I said at the start of the week that, after what went on with Linfield and their statement, a referee from outside Northern Ireland should have been appointed," he added.

"It is not fair to put officials under the pressure they have been put under.

"Big clubs can do whatever they want, say what ever they want, and nothing ever seems to happen to them."