Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, AC Milan, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Inverness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

AC Milan ran the rule over Moussa Dembele in Celtic's 7-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain in Paris, where the France Under-21 striker opened the scoring. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his critics are clueless, biased and not even worth listening to - and that he will stick to his attacking philosophy despite the 7-1 hammering by Paris St-Germain. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has defended Celtic's record in Europe and insisted they have made huge strides forward since Brendan Rodgers arrived as manager. (Evening Times)

Rangers fans have turned on the club's board on social media after the 2-1 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park as their search for a new manager goes on. (Daily Record)

As his side prepare to face Celtic in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said that few people outside their home town want them to beat the Scottish champions. (Daily Express, print edition)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has revealed that he endured death threats made online towards his children during a brief period managing struggling Oldham Athletic and also coped with a debilitating back condition when considered one of Northern Ireland's brightest prospects in the early 1990s. (The Scotsman)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who is fit again after a two-month absence with knee ligament damage, pinpoints physical and mental fatigue because of international commitments with Cameroon and a transition period at his new club as the reason for his indifferent form with during 2017. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits it could take another two transfer windows before his team is in the shape he wants. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has insisted he would have no qualms about throwing defender Darrem McGregor straight back into action following three months out with a knee injury, saying: "If I had 11 like him, my job would be stress free." (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen have released their annual results up to 30 June, with turnover increased by almost £2m from £13.414m to £15.281m. (The Press and Journal)

David Raven has tipped Inverness Caledonian Thistle for promotion from the Scottish Championship while admitting he is unlikely to be still at the club because his contract ends in January. (Inverness Courier)

Dundee United are set for a tribunal hearing amid claims that a receptionist who worked at the Tannadice Street club was sacked due to her disability. (Evening Telegraph)