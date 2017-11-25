Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland manager to take time to consider future

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland's players want O'Neill to stay - Corry Evans

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill will take his time before deciding his next career move.

The 48-year-old has received a number of offers, at both club and international level.

He has already turned one significant opportunity down because he did not feel it was the right move.

Despite the clamour for his services, O'Neill intends to assess each offer on its merits in an effort to ensure he gets his decision right.

He has been offered a four-year contract to remain as Northern Ireland boss, and knows his players are desperate for him to continue the work he has done in restoring the side's fortunes after six years in the job.

He led them to Euro 2016 - their first major finals since the 1986 World Cup - but they missed out on World Cup qualification in the play-offs.

The Scottish Football Association has made O'Neill its number one target to replace Gordon Strachan as national team boss, while the United States job remains unfilled following Bruce Arena's exit after their failure to reach the World Cup.

The former Brechin and Shamrock Rovers boss is open-minded about a return to club management, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers also heavily linked with O'Neill.

O'Neill's overall record in charge of Northern Ireland. His win % in competitive games is 39%