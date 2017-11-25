Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland manager to take time to consider future

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

Northern Ireland's players want O'Neill to stay - Corry Evans

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill will take his time before deciding his next career move.

The 48-year-old has received a number of offers, at both club and international level.

He has already turned one significant opportunity down because he did not feel it was the right move.

Despite the clamour for his services, O'Neill intends to assess each offer on its merits in an effort to ensure he gets his decision right.

He has been offered a four-year contract to remain as Northern Ireland boss, and knows his players are desperate for him to continue the work he has done in restoring the side's fortunes after six years in the job.

He led them to Euro 2016 - their first major finals since the 1986 World Cup - but they missed out on World Cup qualification in the play-offs.

The Scottish Football Association has made O'Neill its number one target to replace Gordon Strachan as national team boss, while the United States job remains unfilled following Bruce Arena's exit after their failure to reach the World Cup.

The former Brechin and Shamrock Rovers boss is open-minded about a return to club management, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers also heavily linked with O'Neill.

A graphic of Michael O'Neill's record in charge of Northern Ireland
O'Neill's overall record in charge of Northern Ireland. His win % in competitive games is 39%
Michael O'Neill fact-file
Born 5 July 1969
Began career with Coleraine in Irish League, before joining Newcastle United
Played as a midfielder and forward during a 20-year playing career
Among the clubs he played for were Dundee United, Hibernian, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and St Johnstone
Made 31 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring four goals
Was in charge of Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers before being appointed Northern Ireland boss in December 2011

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

The Ashes

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired