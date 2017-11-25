Alan Pardew: West Brom hold talks with former Crystal Palace manager

Alan Pardew has been out of football management for almost a year

West Brom have held talks with Alan Pardew as they close in on the appointment of a new manager.

The 56-year-old is favourite to replace Tony Pulis, who was sacked on Monday after two victories in 21 games.

Former Crystal Palace manager Pardew, a former team-mate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, is understood to have met Baggies chief executive John Williams late last week.

It is understood a decision on Pulis' successor is yet to be made.

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic rejected the chance to speak to West Brom about the role.

Gary Megson will take charge for Saturday's Premier League game at Tottenham (15:00 GMT).

Pardew has been out of the game since being sacked by Palace in December 2016.

He has previously managed in the Premier League at West Ham, Charlton and Newcastle.