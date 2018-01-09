Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Johnny Smith.
AFC Fylde v Chester
-
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 2Montrose
- 3Francis-Angol
- 11Muldoon
- 8Finley
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 9Rowe
- 15Grand
- 16Richards
- 18SmithSubstituted forTasdemirat 63'minutes
- 25Chettle
Substitutes
- 6Bond
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 22Burke
- 26Stubbs
Chester
- 28Hornby
- 6Astles
- 4James
- 18Jones
- 9White
- 8TurnbullSubstituted forHannahat 61'minutes
- 17Dawson
- 20Akintunde
- 21Shaw
- 29Hall-JohnsonBooked at 50mins
- 31Gough
Substitutes
- 1Lynch
- 7Mahon
- 10Hannah
- 22Crawford
- 27Roberts
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Ross Hannah replaces Paul Turnbull.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Chester FC 0. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Booking
Reece Hall-Johnson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Chester FC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Chester FC 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.