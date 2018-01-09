National League
Fylde1Chester0

AFC Fylde v Chester

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 2Montrose
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 11Muldoon
  • 8Finley
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 9Rowe
  • 15Grand
  • 16Richards
  • 18SmithSubstituted forTasdemirat 63'minutes
  • 25Chettle

Substitutes

  • 6Bond
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 22Burke
  • 26Stubbs

Chester

  • 28Hornby
  • 6Astles
  • 4James
  • 18Jones
  • 9White
  • 8TurnbullSubstituted forHannahat 61'minutes
  • 17Dawson
  • 20Akintunde
  • 21Shaw
  • 29Hall-JohnsonBooked at 50mins
  • 31Gough

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch
  • 7Mahon
  • 10Hannah
  • 22Crawford
  • 27Roberts
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Johnny Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Ross Hannah replaces Paul Turnbull.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Chester FC 0. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Booking

Reece Hall-Johnson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Chester FC 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Boreham Wood291211640281247
6Dover291112638231545
7Dag & Red29129845351045
8Tranmere28128842261644
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet29101274133842
11Fylde2711884336741
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2891183540-538
14Woking27105123843-535
15Eastleigh2871384042-234
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester28510132444-2025
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley27410132550-2522
24Torquay2848162345-2220
View full National League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired