Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min scored a controversial equaliser for Tottenham

Ten-man Tottenham held on to secure a point in a hard-fought encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Spurs had to play for the last 38 minutes with only 10 players after defender Davinson Sanchez was sent off for elbowing Richarlison.

The hosts had earlier taken the lead in the 13th minute when Christian Kabasele headed in from six yards from Tom Cleverley's left-wing corner.

Watford thought they should have had a penalty when Richarlison appeared to be fouled, but it was not given, and Tottenham's Son Heung-min finished off Christian Eriksen's cross less than a minute later to equalise.

After Sanchez's red card, Abdoulaye Doucoure hit the post for the hosts with a 25-yard strike but Watford could not find a winning goal.

This was Tottenham's fourth Premier League match without a victory, although they do climb to sixth in the table as Burnley lost 1-0 at Leicester, while Watford remain eighth in the table.

Referee Atkinson makes the headlines again

Both managers might have felt they were hard done by as a thrilling encounter was marked by controversial incidents.

Watford will feel aggrieved that Tottenham were given the chance to equalise in the first half after Richarlison looked to have been blocked off in the Spurs penalty area by Ben Davies.

However, referee Martin Atkinson, who caused controversy on Wednesday by failing to send off Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for what looked to be a professional foul on Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf, waved play on.

Tottenham quickly countered down the right through Kieran Trippier, who was repeatedly allowed to advance with the ball, and he released Eriksen, who slid in a low pass which Son tucked away from close range.

Davinson Sanchez has never been booked in his Tottenham career but received a straight red card against Watford

But Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will also be unhappy with the decision to dismiss Sanchez seven minutes into the second half, although the defender caught Richarlison with his elbow just in front of the benches, near the halfway line.

In a fiery encounter, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dele Alli were both on the receiving end of some tough challenges throughout the match, with four Watford players getting cautioned.

Watford show their fighting spirit

For Watford, it is another impressive result in what has been a superb season so far since Marco Silva took over in the summer.

The Hornets had only finished one place above the relegation zone in 2016-17 under Walter Mazzarri, but Silva, appointed manager in May, has helped transform the side into a hard-to-beat, physical, but talented team.

This result is the third time this season that Watford have not lost against a top-six side, after also drawing 3-3 with Liverpool in August and beating Arsenal 2-1 in October.

Silva, who was wanted as Everton boss before the Toffees appointed Sam Allardyce earlier this week, watched his team take the lead when Kabasele outjumped Kane to head the hosts in front.

After Son's equaliser and Sanchez's dismissal, Watford came closest to taking the three points but Doucoure's excellent 25-yard strike bounced off the inside of the post and away to safety.

Man of the match - Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure had two shots, including one that hit the post. He also played 52 passes, touched the ball 68 times, made four tackles, two interceptions and won the ball 13 times, more than any other player

Kabasele a threat from corners - the stats

Christian Kabasele's goal was his second in the past five matches for Watford

Watford have never beaten Tottenham in the Premier League (drew three, lost six).

Spurs have now kept just one clean sheet in their past seven Premier League games, after registering four shut-outs in the five games before that.

Christian Eriksen provided his first Premier League assist since the opening weekend against Newcastle, ending a run of 13 appearances without one.

Son Heung-Min has scored four and assisted two more in his last seven starts in all competitions for Tottenham.

Christian Kabasele has scored two goals in 14 Premier League games this season, equalling his tally from last season in 16 appearances. All four of his goals in the competition have come from corner situations.

Tottenham been shown two red cards in their last 10 Premier League games, as many as in their previous 111 in the competition.

'The red card was unintentional' - what they said

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford tried everything to win - Silva

Watford manager Marco Silva told BBC Sport: "We did everything to win, like Tottenham and it was a tough game for both teams.

"It was 1-1 at half-time and a rough game in the second half. We know against Tottenham we can lose our balance in a counter-attack, but against 10 we tried everything and had chances to score.

"In some moments in the last decision we need to do better. In the last cross and the last decision, it is not the best.

"We need to keep going and nothing changes. In the last game against Manchester United [which Watford lost 4-2] we did our best and the players again showed good commitment and attitude. This is our way.

"Everybody knows what our hope is - to remain a club in the Premier League. We have started well and everybody is enjoying it, but I want everybody with their feet on the floor. This game showed me we need to improve a lot and continue working hard."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told BBC Sport: "We deserved more. In the second half we played more than 40 minutes with one less and the team was brave and tried to win the game. I am happy. In the last few weeks we have been frustrated but the face the team showed today was good. Sometimes you need to feel that frustration and learn.

"It is so difficult to play with one less. The good thing is we did not concede and we were also close to scoring. We handled the game well during the second half and I was happy with the performance.

"It is important for us to change the feelings. We were disappointed after Leicester. We are in a period now that we suffered things against us. It is good for the group to try and learn. It is a long-term project. It will be good for the future. You want to win but in tough moments you learn."

On the red card for Davinson Sanchez, Pochettino added: "I think it wasn't intentional for Davinson to make what he made. I am not going to talk about the refereeing decision any more. For me one of the first questions is about a controversial situation. My decision is not going to change it."

What's next?

For Watford, they play next on Saturday, 9 December with a trip to Burnley (15:00 GMT), before an away game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday, 12 December (20:00 GMT).

Tottenham have three home games in a row, starting with a match on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) in the Champions League against Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia, although Spurs have already secured top spot in Group H and a place in the last 16. After that, Pochettino's side have Premier League games against Stoke on Saturday, 9 December (15:00 GMT) and Brighton on Wednesday, 13 December (20:00 GMT).