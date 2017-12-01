Leicester City v Burnley

Defender Christian Fuchs missed Leicester's 2-1 win over Tottenham due to the birth of his daughter

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs returns to the squad after missing Tuesday's win over Tottenham following the birth of his daughter.

Manager Claude Puel has reported no fresh injury concerns.

Burnley full-back Matt Lowton was ruled out of the midweek victory at Bournemouth because of a minor knee injury and he remains a fitness doubt.

Steven Defour was forced off against the Cherries after taking a bang to the knee but he should be available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "After impressive midweek victories, Leicester and Burnley will come into this fixture on a high as they enter a crucial month, with seven Premier League matches to be played in December.

"Claude Puel has made the impact that Leicester's owners will have wanted when they appointed the Frenchman at the end of October.

"He described the win over Tottenham as the best so far of his short spell at the club.

"Sean Dyche will continue to be linked with other managerial jobs, but why should he leave when sixth-placed Burnley are clearly one of the success stories so far this season?"

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We have to be careful. If we watch Burnley, the table doesn't lie. I think they are sixth, it is a fantastic season for them. They have confidence and are a strong team.

"They are not just physical, they start with the ball and try to play good football and have had good results away from home. It's a big challenge for us but also for them."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We're not shouting from the rooftops, we know we have to work for every inch of what we get in this division.

"There's a humble side to this team, we know we're not the real deal. Don't forget about five years ago we were selling a player [Charlie Austin] to make sure there was electricity going through the building.

"We're still earning the right to belong in the Premier League but we're doing a good job of that at the moment."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester manager Claude Puel continues to impress, while Burnley just keep rolling on.

The Clarets are a team with a lot of talent and, at the very least, they give you everything - which is so important because it means they can play poorly and still nick a result.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's 1-0 home victory in the most recent meeting in January ended a 10-match winless run in this fixture (D3, L7).

The Clarets could win consecutive top-flight matches against Leicester for the first time since a run of three in a row in 1968.

Leicester are unbeaten at home against Burnley in six games since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship a decade ago (W3, D3).

Leicester City

Leicester have earned 11 points from six league games since Craig Shakespeare was sacked - a point more than they had managed in their final 12 games under him.

They could win consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time this season.

The Foxes have only failed to score in one of their last 14 home league matches, the 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Jamie Vardy is one goal away from 50 in the Premier League. He will be the first Leicester City player to reach this milestone.

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances, scoring three and setting up two.

Burnley

The Clarets have won four Premier League away games for the first time in a season. They have not won more top-flight away fixtures in a single campaign since 1974-75.

Sean Dyche's side have already equalled their highest Premier League away points tally in a season. They also won 14 points in 2014-15.

They have twice as many points away from home this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17.

Burnley's overall tally of 25 points is their highest after 14 top-flight games since 1973-74, when they had 26 points (recalculated to three points for a win).

Only Manchester United and Manchester City have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Burnley's 11 this season.

Chris Wood scored his first Premier League goal while playing for Leicester in a 2-2 home draw against Everton in 2014. He scored 14 goals in 55 league appearances for the Foxes, including play-off matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 56% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.