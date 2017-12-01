Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal have kept five clean sheets at the Emirates in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is out with a groin injury picked up in Wednesday's win over Huddersfield.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to be available despite being substituted in midweek with a hamstring complaint.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is a doubt after he was forced off with a muscle injury at Watford.

Fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini is also unlikely to be available due to an ongoing knee problem, while defender Eric Bailly faces a fitness test.

Phil Jones and Michael Carrick remain sidelined with respective thigh and cardiac issues.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "Manchester United is a strong team and I expect us just to cope with the problems they will give us. They will attack as well. They will not only defend.

"I just want to focus and to prepare well my team, and give my team a good chance to win the game.

"Manchester United is doing well at the moment, we are doing well at the moment, so it looks to be a promising game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Gunners are flying but I am still waiting for the moment where they slip up.

United are on a good run too of course, but it is the sort of fixture where you look at the way Arsenal are playing and think Jose Mourinho would take a point.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just one of their last five Premier League home games against Manchester United (W2, D2).

The Gunners are aiming to win three successive home league games against United for the first time since 1991.

Manchester United's last win at the Emirates was a 2-1 victory in November 2014, Louis van Gaal's first away victory as United boss.

Arsenal

Arsenal could win 13 home league games in a row for the first time since November 2005.

Victory would establish a club record of seven consecutive top-flight home wins from the start of a season.

They have won their last four Saturday evening kick-offs at home in the Premier League since a 1-2 loss to Manchester United in November 2014.

The Gunners have conceded just four goals at the Emirates this season, three of which came in the 4-3 opening day win over Leicester City.

Mesut Ozil has recorded two goals and two assists in his last four top-flight games against Manchester United.

This will be the 18th meeting between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager losing just two of those encounters (W8, D7).

Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since April.

United's current goal difference of +24 is their best at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 2000-01 season.

They also have 11 more points than at this stage last season.

Jose Mourinho hasn't won any of his last 11 away league games against the other established top-six sides (D5, L6).

Anthony Martial has scored eight times in 20 appearances in all competitions, equalling his goal tally from 42 games last season.

Romelu Lukaku has scored once in his last 11 games, after finding the net 11 times in his first 10 appearances for the club.

Lukaku has only one goal in five top-flight appearances at the Emirates, a penalty in Everton's 3-1 defeat last season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.