Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Hibernian 1.
Partick Thistle 0-1 Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Hibernian climbed to third place in the Scottish Premiership after Adam Barton's own goal earned them a narrow win over bottom side Partick Thistle.
Chris Erskine tested Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano in a drab first half.
Barton's glanced header nestled in the bottom corner of the Thistle net three minutes into the second period.
Replacement Kris Doolan was denied by Marciano, and Anthony Stokes went close for Hibs as Partick fell four points adrift at the foot of the table.
The result maintains Hibs' unbeaten away record - they have not lost on the road since March, and a Championship defeat by St Mirren - and lifts them to within a point of Aberdeen, who meet Rangers on Sunday.
The first half was a virtual write-off in terms of meaningful action, with Thistle's Erskine blasting straight at Marciano inside the box, and Spittal's deflected free-kick drawing another good stop from the Israeli international.
It may have been a measure of Neil Lennon's dissatisfaction that the Hibs boss continued his half-time team talk out on the pitch before the second half got under way.
Perhaps spurred on by his manager's words of wisdom, Martin Boyle quickly took the initiative, driving purposefully through the Thistle defence, only to be scythed down by Jordan Turnbull.
And though Stokes' initial free kick was defended well enough, when Lewis Stevenson curled the ball back into the box, Barton's unfortunate intervention took it past the wrong-footed Tomas Cerny.
Hibs sought to punish Thistle further but Alan Archibald's men weathered the storm to fashion opportunities of their own, the pick of which was created by Miles Storey and almost converted by substitute Doolan, but Marciano saved instinctively with his leg.
Thistle's failure to convert chances has been their downfall this season - the Premiership's lowest scorers played Storey, Doolan and Connor Sammon up front over the course of the match but couldn't find an equaliser.
Indeed, the visitors could have stretched their lead further when Stokes rounded Cerny but could not finish from a tight angle, and Efe Ambrose miscued his square pass from deep inside the Partick box.
Results elsewhere leave Thistle further adrift at the bottom of the table and though they have a game in hand on Dundee and Kilmarnock, they need to find a cutting edge - and quickly.
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think it was a very even game, there wasn't a lot in it. We worked their goalie with the best chances in the game.
"I thought it was quite a good game to watch. I'm quite positive about our play today. I thought we played some good stuff.
"We've still got to be positive, we've got a massive game next week [against Kilmarnock]. We've got a tough run of games coming up but they're good games in terms of six-pointers and we need to make sure we get points from them because we've got a chance to close that gap."
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I would like us to win games more comfortably although I'll take the win - it's a fantastic win and we've played very, very well.
"I thought we dominated territorially and possession-wise but that doesn't win you games and that's a bit of a bugbear at the minute. We missed some great chances to kill the game off second half and had to rely on Ofir to make a great save at one stage.
"Martin Boyle has been outstanding this season and he was outstanding again. He's one of the best players in the division now."
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 16McGinn
- 5Keown
- 15Devine
- 4TurnbullBooked at 47mins
- 19Edwards
- 13Barton
- 7Spittal
- 10ErskineSubstituted forFraserat 80'minutes
- 11LawlessSubstituted forDoolanat 60'minutes
- 39StoreySubstituted forSammonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 12Scully
- 18Sammon
- 20Nisbet
- 22Fraser
- 24McCarthy
- 37Woods
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 17BoyleSubstituted forMatuleviciusat 90+2'minutes
- 10McGeouch
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 16Stevenson
- 28StokesSubstituted forBarkerat 77'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forShawat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Matulevicius
- 20Barker
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- 41Dabrowski
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 4,997
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Hibernian 1.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Deivydas Matulevicius (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Deivydas Matulevicius replaces Martin Boyle.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Niall Keown.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Gary Fraser replaces Chris Erskine.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brandon Barker replaces Anthony Stokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Conor Sammon replaces Miles Storey.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Martin Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Simon Murray.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
(Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Steven Lawless.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Adam Barton, Partick Thistle. Partick Thistle 0, Hibernian 1.
Booking
Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle).
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Hibernian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Hibernian 0.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle).