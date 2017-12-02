Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hamilton Academical 1.
Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Hamilton Academical
Hamilton salvaged a point against 10-man Hearts with a Xavier Tomas equaliser deep into the second half at Tynecastle.
The home side suffered a setback in the opening period when young defender Jamie Brandon was sent off for two bookable offences.
Hearts scored after the break through Jamie Walker's excellent free kick.
Manager Craig Levein and assistant manager Austin MacPhee were sent to the stand in separate incidents.
Levein was dismissed after reacting to a decision by referee Bobby Madden, then applauded the match official after being sent off.
MacPhee suffered the same fate after trying to keep the ball way from Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon at a throw-in. The pair tangled then fell to the ground, prompting a melee involving staff from both technical areas that also saw police officers intervene.
On a day of off-field drama, the match was delayed by 15 minutes after a fire alarm saw the stadium evacuated before kick-off. The drama was caused by a faulty panel, although this game would provide plenty of heat all by itself on what turned out to be a combustible occasion.
Hearts dominated the early proceedings, but struggled to create any clear chances, with Hamilton content to play on the counter attack.
Accies winger David Templeton was first to threaten with an outside-of-the-boot effort, but it was an easy take for Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
Templeton tried his luck again, this time from a free kick. The effort flew over, but there was better to come from the former Hearts winger.
Templeton played a ball across the Hearts goal, and Mackinnon met it with a crisp shot from five yards out, but it was blocked on the line.
Hearts were struggling to create chances, and their afternoon was about to get worse.
Right back Brandon had already been booked for a foul on Dougie Imrie. He was then shown a second yellow for throwing an elbow into the face of Antonio Rojano. It should probably have been a straight red.
The home side needed some inspiration, and it came from Walker's boot right at the start of the second half.
Hearts were awarded a free kick 20 yards out, and up stepped Walker to curl an exquisite effort into the top corner.
Hamilton almost immediately hit back. Rojano's shot from just inside the area was well saved by McLaughlin down to his right.
The match had been simmering and Tynecastle was about to reach boiling point. First, Levein was sent to the stand, seemingly for a comment made about a decision by the referee.
Soon after, it all kicked off in the dugout. MacPhee and Mackinnon got into an altercation before a huge melee erupted. It was an almighty brawl, with a policeman in the middle of it at one point, trying to restore order.
After it finally calmed down, MacPhee was told by the referee to join Levein in the stand.
There was a sense that anything could happen in this match, and the next twist was Hamilton's equaliser. From Templeton's corner into the six-yard box, Tomas steered a header into the net.
In stoppage time, Tomas almost won it with another header, but McLaughlin made a fantastic save to earn his side a point.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 30BrandonBooked at 35mins
- 4SouttarBooked at 49mins
- 6BerraBooked at 26mins
- 2SmithBooked at 76mins
- 7WalkerSubstituted forLaffertyat 78'minutes
- 8BuabenBooked at 41mins
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 77Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
- 23Stockton
- 11MilinkovicSubstituted forHughesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hughes
- 9Lafferty
- 13Hamilton
- 15Cowie
- 16Randall
- 20Callachan
- 33Moore
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 89Sarris
- 5TomasBooked at 82mins
- 3McMann
- 2Skondras
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBinghamat 58'minutes
- 22LyonBooked at 90mins
- 7Imrie
- 8DochertyBooked at 72minsSubstituted forRedmondat 87'minutes
- 16Templeton
- 20Rojano
Substitutes
- 6Gillespie
- 9Bingham
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 13Gogic
- 21Donati
- 28Cunningham
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 15,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hamilton Academical 1.
Booking
Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Georgios Sarris.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Greg Docherty.
Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Templeton (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyle Lafferty replaces Jamie Walker.
Attempt blocked. Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aaron Hughes replaces Manuel Milinkovic.