Millwall v Sheffield United
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is available to return from a three-match suspension but right-back Conor McLaughlin serves a one-match ban.
Centre-back Byron Webster is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could welcome back full-back George Baldock after a hamstring injury.
The Blades, who drew for the first time this season against Birmingham last Saturday, have no new injury or suspension concerns.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 33%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have won 10 of their last 13 league matches against the Blades at the Den (L3), with those three defeats coming in the most recent Championship meetings between the teams (2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11).
- Sheffield United have won four of their last seven second tier matches against Millwall (D2 L1).
- Despite being 16 places below Sheffield United in the Championship table, Millwall have conceded one fewer goal (20) than the Blades (21) this season.
- The Blades have won all seven of their matches in December across the last two seasons by an aggregate score of 14-2.
- The Lions have faced three of the current top six in the Championship so far this season and failed to score in all three matches (D2 L1).
- United striker Leon Clarke has scored nine goals in his last four Championship games - as many as he had scored in his previous 68 appearances in the competition. Clarke's nine goals in November were the most by a player in a single month in the top four tiers of English football since Luis Suarez scored 10 in December 2013 for Liverpool.