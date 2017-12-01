Millwall v Sheffield United

From the section

Millwall have failed to score in three of their past four league games, and midfielder George Saville is their top scorer this season with six goals

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is available to return from a three-match suspension but right-back Conor McLaughlin serves a one-match ban.

Centre-back Byron Webster is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could welcome back full-back George Baldock after a hamstring injury.

The Blades, who drew for the first time this season against Birmingham last Saturday, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

SAM's prediction Home win 33% Draw 28% Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts