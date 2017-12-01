Championship
Millwall15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Sheffield United

George Saville
Millwall have failed to score in three of their past four league games, and midfielder George Saville is their top scorer this season with six goals
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is available to return from a three-match suspension but right-back Conor McLaughlin serves a one-match ban.

Centre-back Byron Webster is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could welcome back full-back George Baldock after a hamstring injury.

The Blades, who drew for the first time this season against Birmingham last Saturday, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

SAM's prediction
Home win 33%Draw 28%Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won 10 of their last 13 league matches against the Blades at the Den (L3), with those three defeats coming in the most recent Championship meetings between the teams (2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11).
  • Sheffield United have won four of their last seven second tier matches against Millwall (D2 L1).
  • Despite being 16 places below Sheffield United in the Championship table, Millwall have conceded one fewer goal (20) than the Blades (21) this season.
  • The Blades have won all seven of their matches in December across the last two seasons by an aggregate score of 14-2.
  • The Lions have faced three of the current top six in the Championship so far this season and failed to score in all three matches (D2 L1).
  • United striker Leon Clarke has scored nine goals in his last four Championship games - as many as he had scored in his previous 68 appearances in the competition. Clarke's nine goals in November were the most by a player in a single month in the top four tiers of English football since Luis Suarez scored 10 in December 2013 for Liverpool.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves19142340172344
2Cardiff19124327131440
3Sheff Utd19121632211137
4Aston Villa19105428171135
5Bristol City1997330201034
6Derby199552921832
7Middlesbrough198562418629
8Leeds199282924529
9Ipswich199283128329
10Nottm Forest1990102629-327
11Sheff Wed196852321226
12Fulham196852524126
13Preston196852221126
14Brentford195952826224
15Norwich196671723-624
16Reading196582323023
17QPR195772228-622
18Barnsley195592328-520
19Millwall194781920-119
20Hull194693235-318
21Birmingham1944111028-1816
22Sunderland192892535-1014
23Burton1935111237-2514
24Bolton1927101636-2013
View full Championship table

