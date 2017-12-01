Championship
Brentford15:00Fulham
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Fulham

Lasse Vibe
Brentford forward Lasse Vibe scored his first two goals of the season in Monday's 2-2 draw at QPR
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) and winger Florian Jozefzoon (hamstring) are doubts while striker Neaul Maupay serves a one-match ban.

Midfielders Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are awaiting their comebacks from long-term injuries but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the season.

Fulham will assess centre-back Tim Ream and midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Floyd Ayite (hamstring) is out while fellow forward Lucas Piazon is working his way back from a broken leg.

Fulham have already won two London derbies this season, away at QPR and at home to Millwall, while Brentford beat the Lions at Griffin Park last month and drew 2-2 at QPR on Monday after conceding twice in second-half injury time.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • None of the last 14 matches between the sides in all competitions at Griffin Park have ended as draws - both sides have seven wins apiece in those games.
  • The Whites have won one of their last six league matches against Brentford (D2 L3), with that victory coming at Griffin Park last season.
  • Brentford have lost one of their last 21 home league matches in December (W13 D7), a 4-2 defeat to Ipswich on Boxing Day in 2014.
  • Fulham's 5-4 win over Sheffield United in their last away Championship match was their highest-scoring league match for 24 years, since losing 6-4 at Exeter City in November 1993.
  • Brentford (18) have lost more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than any other team.
  • Ryan Sessegnon's hat-trick against Sheffield United was the first by a player aged 17 in the Championship since February 2011, when Connor Wickham scored one against Doncaster for Ipswich.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves19142340172344
2Cardiff19124327131440
3Sheff Utd19121632211137
4Aston Villa19105428171135
5Bristol City1997330201034
6Derby199552921832
7Middlesbrough198562418629
8Leeds199282924529
9Ipswich199283128329
10Nottm Forest1990102629-327
11Sheff Wed196852321226
12Fulham196852524126
13Preston196852221126
14Brentford195952826224
15Norwich196671723-624
16Reading196582323023
17QPR195772228-622
18Barnsley195592328-520
19Millwall194781920-119
20Hull194693235-318
21Birmingham1944111028-1816
22Sunderland192892535-1014
23Burton1935111237-2514
24Bolton1927101636-2013
View full Championship table

