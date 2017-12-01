Championship
Preston15:00QPR
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

Ben Pearson
Ben Pearson has made 11 appearances for Preston North End this season
Preston will have midfielder Ben Pearson back from suspension for the visit of Queens Park Rangers.

Pearson served a one-game ban after his fifth booking of the season came in their 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman is suspended, while centre-back Alex Baptiste will be assessed.

Joel Lynch (foot) and Darnell Furlong (knee) are doubts and fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are out.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against QPR (W5 D6).
  • The R's have not won at Deepdale since February 1980, winning 3-0 with goals from Clive Allen, Glenn Roeder and Paul Goddard under manager Tommy Docherty.
  • Since scoring in 18 consecutive Championship matches at Deepdale, Preston have failed to score in three of their last five, including each of their last two.
  • Rangers manager Ian Holloway has failed to win any of his last eight league visits to Deepdale (D3 L5) since a 2-1 win in November 1997 as Bristol Rovers boss.
  • Tom Barkhuizen has had a hand in more Championship goals than any other Preston player this season (9, four goals and five assists).
  • QPR are winless in 16 away league games (D5 L11), their worst run outside of the Premier League since September 1999 (also 16) - should they fail to win at Deepdale it would be their longest away winless run out of the top-flight since September 1998 (24 matches without a win).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves19142340172344
2Cardiff19124327131440
3Sheff Utd19121632211137
4Aston Villa19105428171135
5Bristol City1997330201034
6Derby199552921832
7Middlesbrough198562418629
8Leeds199282924529
9Ipswich199283128329
10Nottm Forest1990102629-327
11Sheff Wed196852321226
12Fulham196852524126
13Preston196852221126
14Brentford195952826224
15Norwich196671723-624
16Reading196582323023
17QPR195772228-622
18Barnsley195592328-520
19Millwall194781920-119
20Hull194693235-318
21Birmingham1944111028-1816
22Sunderland192892535-1014
23Burton1935111237-2514
24Bolton1927101636-2013
View full Championship table

