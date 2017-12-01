Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Ben Pearson has made 11 appearances for Preston North End this season

Preston will have midfielder Ben Pearson back from suspension for the visit of Queens Park Rangers.

Pearson served a one-game ban after his fifth booking of the season came in their 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman is suspended, while centre-back Alex Baptiste will be assessed.

Joel Lynch (foot) and Darnell Furlong (knee) are doubts and fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are out.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts