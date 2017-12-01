Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
- From the section Championship
Preston will have midfielder Ben Pearson back from suspension for the visit of Queens Park Rangers.
Pearson served a one-game ban after his fifth booking of the season came in their 2-1 win at Bristol City.
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman is suspended, while centre-back Alex Baptiste will be assessed.
Joel Lynch (foot) and Darnell Furlong (knee) are doubts and fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against QPR (W5 D6).
- The R's have not won at Deepdale since February 1980, winning 3-0 with goals from Clive Allen, Glenn Roeder and Paul Goddard under manager Tommy Docherty.
- Since scoring in 18 consecutive Championship matches at Deepdale, Preston have failed to score in three of their last five, including each of their last two.
- Rangers manager Ian Holloway has failed to win any of his last eight league visits to Deepdale (D3 L5) since a 2-1 win in November 1997 as Bristol Rovers boss.
- Tom Barkhuizen has had a hand in more Championship goals than any other Preston player this season (9, four goals and five assists).
- QPR are winless in 16 away league games (D5 L11), their worst run outside of the Premier League since September 1999 (also 16) - should they fail to win at Deepdale it would be their longest away winless run out of the top-flight since September 1998 (24 matches without a win).