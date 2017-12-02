Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City

Jayden Stockley scored a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time after Exeter recovered from surrendering the lead in the final few minutes to earn a thrilling draw at Forest Green.

The Grecians had been 2-1 ahead until the 88th minute but two late goals looked to have given the hosts a dramatic victory, only for a Stockley header to force an FA Cup second-round replay.

After a good early spell for the hosts, marksman Christian Doidge netted the opener after 26 minutes, latching on to a Reece Brown through ball before firing under goalkeeper Christy Pym.

The equaliser came against the run of play after 58 minutes when Grecians skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor headed home.

Stockley fired Exeter ahead after meeting a Hiram Boateng cross and volleying into the net six minutes later.

Mark Cooper's side secured a late leveller when Scott Laird headed home before Doidge thought he had fired home the winner in the second minute of added time.

But, two minutes later, a corner came into the box and Stockley headed home his second of the afternoon before Forest Green manager Cooper was sent off for kicking a bottle.

Report supplied by the Press Association.