Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City
Jayden Stockley scored a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time after Exeter recovered from surrendering the lead in the final few minutes to earn a thrilling draw at Forest Green.
The Grecians had been 2-1 ahead until the 88th minute but two late goals looked to have given the hosts a dramatic victory, only for a Stockley header to force an FA Cup second-round replay.
After a good early spell for the hosts, marksman Christian Doidge netted the opener after 26 minutes, latching on to a Reece Brown through ball before firing under goalkeeper Christy Pym.
The equaliser came against the run of play after 58 minutes when Grecians skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor headed home.
Stockley fired Exeter ahead after meeting a Hiram Boateng cross and volleying into the net six minutes later.
Mark Cooper's side secured a late leveller when Scott Laird headed home before Doidge thought he had fired home the winner in the second minute of added time.
But, two minutes later, a corner came into the box and Stockley headed home his second of the afternoon before Forest Green manager Cooper was sent off for kicking a bottle.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 2Bennett
- 21Roberts
- 20Iacovitti
- 33James
- 10BrownSubstituted forStevensat 82'minutes
- 5Collins
- 3Laird
- 17Wishart
- 9Doidge
- 11BugielSubstituted forCorreia Gomesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Cooper
- 19Randall-Hurren
- 23Russell
- 25Correia Gomes
- 35Stevens
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 5Archibald-HenvilleSubstituted forHarleyat 55'minutes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 22WilsonSubstituted forTillsonat 65'minutes
- 4James
- 25Taylor
- 44BoatengBooked at 39mins
- 21Moxey
- 11Stockley
- 19McAlindenSubstituted forReidat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 6Tillson
- 7Harley
- 13Hamon
- 20Jay
- 28Edwards
- 33Reid
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 2,250
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 3, Exeter City 3.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Exeter City).
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match (Exeter City). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 3, Exeter City 3. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lloyd James with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dale Bennett.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 3, Exeter City 2. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Stevens following a fast break.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dale Bennett.
Attempt saved. Toni Correia Gomes (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Exeter City 2. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Doidge.
Attempt blocked. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jordan Stevens replaces Reece Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Reuben Reid replaces Liam McAlinden.
Attempt saved. Toni Correia Gomes (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).
Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).
Dean Moxey (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lloyd James.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Tillson replaces Kane Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Toni Correia Gomes replaces Omar Bugiel.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Exeter City 2. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Hiram Boateng.
Foul by Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers).
Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Exeter City 1. Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lloyd James following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Daniel Wishart.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Ryan Harley replaces Troy Archibald-Henville.
Attempt missed. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Kane Wilson.