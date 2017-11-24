Michael Carrick: Man Utd captain reveals he has had a heart procedure

Michael Carrick joined Manchester United in 2006 and had his testimonial in the summer

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed he has not played since September due to an irregular heart rhythm.

The 36-year-old has played just once this season, in the 4-1 win against Burton in the Carabao Cup third round on 20 September.

Carrick says he "felt strange" during the second half of the game and after tests had a cardiac ablation procedure.

In a statement he said: "I'm healthy and back training hard with the team."

