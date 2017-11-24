Michael Carrick: Man Utd captain reveals he has had a heart procedure
Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed he has not played since September due to an irregular heart rhythm.
The 36-year-old has played just once this season, in the 4-1 win against Burton in the Carabao Cup third round on 20 September.
Carrick says he "felt strange" during the second half of the game and after tests had a cardiac ablation procedure.
In a statement he said: "I'm healthy and back training hard with the team."
