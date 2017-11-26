BBC African Footballer of 2017: Cast your vote before Monday's deadline

One of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah will be crowned winner on Monday, 11 December

Voting for the BBC African Footballer of the Year closes at 18:00 GMT on Monday, 27 November - so you still have time to choose your favourite if you have not already done so.

The five-man shortlist is comprised of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah.

Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Aubameyang is on the shortlist for the fifth consecutive year, while Liverpool's Senegalese star Mane is nominated for a third time.

Nigeria's Moses (Chelsea) makes the list for a second time while Guinean Keita (RB Leipzig) and Egypt's Salah (Liverpool) feature for the first time.

The winner of this year's award will be announced on Monday, 11 December live on BBC World TV and BBC World Service Radio, starting from 17:35 GMT.

The BBC Sport and BBC Africa websites will also carry the announcement.

You can watch all five nominees in action below.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Gabon and Borussia Dortmund

Media playback is not supported on this device African Footballer of the Year 2017: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang profile

Naby Keita - Guinea and RB Leipzig

Media playback is not supported on this device African Footballer of the Year 2017: Naby Keita profile

Sadio Mane - Senegal and Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device African Footballer of the Year 2017: Sadio Mane profile

Victor Moses - Nigeria and Chelsea

Media playback is not supported on this device African Footballer of the Year 2017: Victor Moses profile

Mohamed Salah - Egypt and Liverpool