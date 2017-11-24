Women's World Cup Qualifying
Wales Women1Kazakhstan Women0

Women's World Cup 2019 qualifier: Wales 1-0 Kazakhstan

Highlights: Wales 1-0 Kazakhstan

Hayley Ladd's late free-kick gave Wales victory in what had threatened to be a frustrating night against Kazakhstan in their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier.

The visitors packed their defence and Jayne Ludlow's side were restricted to largely long-range first-half efforts.

After the break, Natasha Harding was just wide with three chances in Cardiff while Angharad James hit the post.

But Kazakh goalkeeper Oksana Zheleznyak misread Ladd's free-kick from wide on the left and it curled into the corner.

It was harsh on Zheleznyak, who had to that point been outstanding in dealing with the numerous crosses and free-kicks that had come her way as a result of Kazakhstan being frequently penalised for their physical approach.

Wales remain top of Group 1 having drawn in Russia and completed home and away wins over Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan goalkeeper Oksana Zheleznyak had been dominant in the air but was at fault for Wales' goal
A healthy crowd of 3,165 were in the Cardiff City Stadium but the attendance was shy of the Wales home record of 3,581 who watched the game against England at the same venue three years ago.

Wales now travel on Tuesday to Bosnia-Herzegovina, who lost 4-0 to England in their game on Friday.

Group favourites England are in second place, one point behind Wales but having played one game fewer.

Wales' match winner Hayley Ladd told BBC Sport Wales: "We kept probing, so are just very relieved to get that goal and get the three points.

"It was difficult, but it's up to us to break them down, that's our responsibility.

"It does make a difference playing here (at Cardiff City Stadium), seeing our posters on the wall, just being able to play on a pitch like this in a stadium like this is just a great feeling. So we're very fortunate and feel very privileged.

"We've got to get three points now against Bosnia and that will set us up well for next year."

Line-ups

Wales Women

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 2DykesSubstituted forWardat 62'minutes
  • 5Roberts
  • 4Ingle
  • 14Ladd
  • 8JamesSubstituted forChiversat 79'minutes
  • 10Fishlock
  • 16Griffiths
  • 7Harding
  • 9GreenSubstituted forLawrenceat 45'minutes
  • 13Rowe

Substitutes

  • 3Evans
  • 11Lawrence
  • 12Skinner
  • 15Vine
  • 18Ward
  • 19Horrell
  • 20Chivers

Kazakhstan Women

  • 18ZheleznyakBooked at 63mins
  • 7KhojashevaSubstituted forDemidovaat 67'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 4Nurusheva
  • 9Krasyukova
  • 14Babshuk
  • 13Bortnikova
  • 17Zhumabaikyzy
  • 10VyldanovaBooked at 72mins
  • 8KirgizbaevaBooked at 61mins
  • 3GaistenovaSubstituted forVlassovaat 90+1'minutes
  • 11KaribayevaSubstituted forTurlybekovaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sandalova
  • 5Demidova
  • 15Turlybekova
  • 19Orynbasarova
  • 20Alimkulova
  • 21Abisheva
  • 23Vlassova
Referee:
Simone Ghiandai
Attendance:
3,165

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th November 2017

View all Women's World Cup Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women32102027
2England Women2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women33009279
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women320110376
2Netherlands Women22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium Women3300162149
2Italy Women33009099
3Portugal Women21018173
4Romania Women300327-50
5Moldova Women3003025-250

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women22008176
2Austria Women22006066
3Finland Women11001013
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women3003010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

