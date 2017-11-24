England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina

England made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they comfortably beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in Walsall.

Skipper Steph Houghton scored twice, adding a 54th-minute free-kick to her 19th-minute headed opener.

Winger Nikita Parris had got the second goal, heading home Toni Duggan's cross 42 seconds after the break, while Fran Kirby completed the scoring late on with a penalty.

But England could, and really should, have won by more.

Chelsea's 25-goal number 10 Kirby was particularly out of luck, having a string of on-target efforts denied by either keeper Almina Hodzic or her defenders. And one 20-yard chip on the stroke of half-time brought the save of the night, Hodzic somehow finding the height to tip the ball over.

England opened their qualification campaign by beating Russia 6-0 in September, with former boss Mark Sampson sacked the following day.

He was dismissed following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Interim manager Mo Marley took charge for the first time last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat against France.