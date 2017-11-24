Women's World Cup Qualifying
England Women4Bos-Herze Wom0

England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at Bescot Stadium

Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina

England made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they comfortably beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in Walsall.

Skipper Steph Houghton scored twice, adding a 54th-minute free-kick to her 19th-minute headed opener.

Winger Nikita Parris had got the second goal, heading home Toni Duggan's cross 42 seconds after the break, while Fran Kirby completed the scoring late on with a penalty.

But England could, and really should, have won by more.

Chelsea's 25-goal number 10 Kirby was particularly out of luck, having a string of on-target efforts denied by either keeper Almina Hodzic or her defenders. And one 20-yard chip on the stroke of half-time brought the save of the night, Hodzic somehow finding the height to tip the ball over.

England opened their qualification campaign by beating Russia 6-0 in September, with former boss Mark Sampson sacked the following day.

He was dismissed following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Interim manager Mo Marley took charge for the first time last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat against France.

Line-ups

England Women

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Houghton
  • 6Bright
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forPotterat 73'minutes
  • 4Nobbs
  • 10Kirby
  • 7ParrisSubstituted forLawleyat 81'minutes
  • 9Carter
  • 11Duggan

Substitutes

  • 12Stokes
  • 13Bardsley
  • 14Taylor
  • 15Scott
  • 16Carney
  • 17Potter
  • 18Lawley

Bos-Herze Wom

  • 1Hodzic
  • 3Radeljic
  • 4SpahicSubstituted forMilovicat 90'minutes
  • 5Hasanbegovic
  • 11KulisBooked at 85mins
  • 10SpahicSubstituted forHadzicat 77'minutes
  • 17Krso
  • 6Aleksic
  • 14Spasojevic
  • 9NikolicBooked at 60mins
  • 7SeslijaSubstituted forSakoticat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • Lihovic
  • 2Sakotic
  • 8Hadzic
  • 12Sabanovic
  • 15Lukic
  • 16Kameric
  • 20Milovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland WomenAway TeamBos-Herze Wom
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home31
Away3
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home19
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th November 2017

View all Women's World Cup Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women32102027
2England Women2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women33009279
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women320110376
2Netherlands Women22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium Women3300162149
2Italy Women33009099
3Portugal Women21018173
4Romania Women300327-50
5Moldova Women3003025-250

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women22008176
2Austria Women22006066
3Finland Women11001013
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women3003010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

