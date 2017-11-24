England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women
England made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they comfortably beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in Walsall.
Skipper Steph Houghton scored twice, adding a 54th-minute free-kick to her 19th-minute headed opener.
Winger Nikita Parris had got the second goal, heading home Toni Duggan's cross 42 seconds after the break, while Fran Kirby completed the scoring late on with a penalty.
But England could, and really should, have won by more.
Chelsea's 25-goal number 10 Kirby was particularly out of luck, having a string of on-target efforts denied by either keeper Almina Hodzic or her defenders. And one 20-yard chip on the stroke of half-time brought the save of the night, Hodzic somehow finding the height to tip the ball over.
England opened their qualification campaign by beating Russia 6-0 in September, with former boss Mark Sampson sacked the following day.
He was dismissed following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.
Interim manager Mo Marley took charge for the first time last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat against France.
Line-ups
England Women
- 1Chamberlain
- 2Bronze
- 5Houghton
- 6Bright
- 3Greenwood
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forPotterat 73'minutes
- 4Nobbs
- 10Kirby
- 7ParrisSubstituted forLawleyat 81'minutes
- 9Carter
- 11Duggan
Substitutes
- 12Stokes
- 13Bardsley
- 14Taylor
- 15Scott
- 16Carney
- 17Potter
- 18Lawley
Bos-Herze Wom
- 1Hodzic
- 3Radeljic
- 4SpahicSubstituted forMilovicat 90'minutes
- 5Hasanbegovic
- 11KulisBooked at 85mins
- 10SpahicSubstituted forHadzicat 77'minutes
- 17Krso
- 6Aleksic
- 14Spasojevic
- 9NikolicBooked at 60mins
- 7SeslijaSubstituted forSakoticat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- Lihovic
- 2Sakotic
- 8Hadzic
- 12Sabanovic
- 15Lukic
- 16Kameric
- 20Milovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home19
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away13