Scottish League Cup final: Celtic can mix it physically with Motherwell - Brendan Rodgers

Celtic's players, including striker Leigh Griffiths, had to contend with wintry weather as they trained on Friday

Scottish League Cup final: Motherwell v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 26 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & live text on BBC Sport website

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists his team are well equipped to mix it with Motherwell should they turn Sunday's League Cup final into a physical clash.

Rangers were unhappy with some of the tactics employed by Motherwell in last month's 2-0 semi-final defeat.

Ibrox defender Bruno Alves branded the Steelmen's style "not acceptable", but Rodgers has no fears for his side.

"We are an aggressive team. You want that level of game, that level of commitment," he said.

"You always want the officials, the referee and the fourth officials to respect the laws of the game and make sure no player is in danger within the game. But you want it competitive and I'm sure that's how it will be.

"We've shown many times here playing in the league and the various cups, we've played against different styles - aggressive styles, footballing teams, mixed teams - and the players have coped very well with it.

"Whenever you go into any final, you have to be ready mentally for whatever the opponent throws at you. That's something we'll be prepared for."

Having won both cup competitions last season, Rodgers feels recent experience of playing in and winning finals at Hampden could be another advantage for Celtic against a Motherwell side playing in their first national cup final since 2011.

"When you go into a final there's extra motivation, but there's also extra pressure," Rodgers continued.

"There's no second chance in a final. [Motherwell boss] Stephen Robinson will have his team well organised and of course they've had a full week or so to prepare for the game. They'll be ready I'm sure and looking forward to it.

"There's pressure on us to win every single game and we go into this game with a real focus on doing well.

"We respect that they will fight, they will run and they've got a player up front that can score goals in Louis Moult. Some of his finishes have been fantastic that I've seen. It should be a really, really good game."

Celtic beat Motherwell four times last season when Mark McGhee was in charge, but have yet to face them since Robinson took over as manager.

Tom Rogic's late strike saw Celtic come from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Motherwell in the league last season

The Scottish champions go into the match off the back of a 7-1 Champions League humbling at the hands of Paris-St Germain.

The result reignited the debate around the tactics Rodgers employs against the continent's top sides, which some feel leaves them open to heavy defeats such as the one suffered on Wednesday and the 5-0 reverse to the French side at Celtic Park earlier this season.

Rodgers has paid little attention to the fallout following the latest defeat, and says he and his team have moved on quickly.

"I have to be honest, I haven't seen one word of it," he added. "That's what I do. My focus is purely for the players, for the supporters.

"What I will say is we earned the right to be there in how we've played and how we've qualified. There will always be an argument to fit the narrative after the game.

"I'm sure there will be plenty of critics, which there are when there's a scoreline like that, but it's not my worry.

"The more experienced and the older I get in management, I learn to listen less to what people will say and just really focus on what we're trying to do here over the longer term.

"We'll look to be better and improve. The culture we've created allows us to get on and try and win the next game."