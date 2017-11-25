Borussia Dortmund 4-4 FC Schalke 04

Centre-back Naldo equalised for Schalke in the 94th minute with a header from a corner

Without a league win since September, out of the Champions League and now a 4-0 lead thrown away at home against their local rivals - things are not going well for Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund were four goals up after 25 minutes against Schalke before the visitors hit back, equalising in the 94th minute.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped for disciplinary reasons earlier this month, scored the hosts' opener before being sent off in the second half.

Dortmund have taken just one point from their last four Bundesliga games and have fallen to fifth in the table after having a five-point lead at the top at the start of October.

They led the 'Revierderby' through goals from Aubameyang, Mario Gotze, and Raphael Guerreiro, and a Benjamin Stambouli own goal before Schalke scored four of their own in the final 30 minutes.

Guido Burgstaller scored in the 61st minute and Amine Harit four minutes later before Aubameyang was given a second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Daniel Caligiuri scored the visitors' third with four minutes of normal time remaining before Naldo headed in the equaliser in added time.

Dortmund have now conceded 22 goals in their last 10 games with their only win coming against third-tier FC Magdeburg in the German Cup.

Despite the point, Schalke fell to third in the table with RB Leipzig beating Werder Bremen 2-0.

Schalke celebrated wildly in front of their fans after the game

Aubameyang was shown two yellow cards in 17 second-half minutes

The derby was a fiercely contested affair

Police lined up in front of the home fans at the full-time whistle

The defeat increases the pressure on Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz

