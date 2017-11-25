German Bundesliga
B Dortmund4Schalke4

Borussia Dortmund 4-4 FC Schalke 04

Naldo scores equaliser for Schalke
Centre-back Naldo equalised for Schalke in the 94th minute with a header from a corner

Without a league win since September, out of the Champions League and now a 4-0 lead thrown away at home against their local rivals - things are not going well for Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund were four goals up after 25 minutes against Schalke before the visitors hit back, equalising in the 94th minute.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped for disciplinary reasons earlier this month, scored the hosts' opener before being sent off in the second half.

Dortmund have taken just one point from their last four Bundesliga games and have fallen to fifth in the table after having a five-point lead at the top at the start of October.

They led the 'Revierderby' through goals from Aubameyang, Mario Gotze, and Raphael Guerreiro, and a Benjamin Stambouli own goal before Schalke scored four of their own in the final 30 minutes.

Guido Burgstaller scored in the 61st minute and Amine Harit four minutes later before Aubameyang was given a second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Daniel Caligiuri scored the visitors' third with four minutes of normal time remaining before Naldo headed in the equaliser in added time.

Dortmund have now conceded 22 goals in their last 10 games with their only win coming against third-tier FC Magdeburg in the German Cup.

Despite the point, Schalke fell to third in the table with RB Leipzig beating Werder Bremen 2-0.

Schalke celebrate
Schalke celebrated wildly in front of their fans after the game
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off
Aubameyang was shown two yellow cards in 17 second-half minutes
Scuffle between Dortmund and Schalke players
The derby was a fiercely contested affair
Police in front of Borussia Dortmund fans
Police lined up in front of the home fans at the full-time whistle
Peter Bosz
The defeat increases the pressure on Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 36Toprak
  • 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 53mins
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 22Pulisic
  • 33Weigl
  • 8SahinBooked at 90mins
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forZagadouat 83'minutes
  • 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forBartraat 68'minutes
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forCastroat 78'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 17AubameyangBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Bartra
  • 20Philipp
  • 21Schürrle
  • 23Kagawa
  • 27Castro
  • 35Reimann

Schalke

  • 1FährmannBooked at 90mins
  • 17Stambouli
  • 29Naldo
  • 20KehrerBooked at 22minsSubstituted forNastasicat 45'minutes
  • 18CaligiuriBooked at 45mins
  • 2McKennieBooked at 3minsSubstituted forHaritat 33'minutes
  • 7Meyer
  • 24Oczipka
  • 9Di SantoSubstituted forGoretzkaat 33'minutes
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 11KonoplyankaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Nastasic
  • 8Goretzka
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Harit
  • 28Schöpf
  • 35Nübel
  • 36Embolo
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
80,179

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Schalke 04 4.

Booking

Ralf Fährmann (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Schalke 04 4.

Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Schalke 04 4. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Sokratis.

Booking

Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Red Card. Referee decision on field is overturned.

Delay in match (FC Schalke 04). Video Review.

Attempt saved. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04).

Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Schalke 04 3. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).

Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.

Booking

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Gonzalo Castro replaces Mario Götze because of an injury.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.

Foul by Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benjamin Stambouli.

Attempt saved. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) for a bad foul.

Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th November 2017

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4SchalkeFC Schalke 044
    FT
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
    FT
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
    FT
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
    FT
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2MainzMainz 051
    FT
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
    FT
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1392231102129
2RB Leipzig138232215726
3Schalke137332014624
4B Mgladbach137332322124
5B Dortmund1363433201321
6B Leverkusen135532618820
7Hoffenheim125522115620
8Augsburg135441815319
9Frankfurt135441413119
10Hannover135441616019
11Stuttgart135261316-317
12Mainz134361419-515
13Wolfsburg132831719-214
14Hertha Berlin123541619-314
15Freiburg13256925-1611
16Hamburg123181020-1010
17Werder Bremen13157816-88
18Köln120210423-192
View full German Bundesliga table

