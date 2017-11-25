Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was his third this week after two against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner as Real Madrid moved seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with an unconvincing win over Malaga.

Ronaldo tucked away the rebound after his 76th-minute penalty had been saved by Malaga goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez.

Real had twice thrown away a lead as the visitors cancelled out first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro.

Zinedine Zidane's side remain third, three points behind second-placed Valencia who host Barcelona on Sunday.

Ronaldo's goal was just his second in La Liga this season and the Portuguese forward had been frustrated for the much of the game before his winner with Roberto making two excellent saves to deny him in the first half.

He hit the crossbar with a header in the ninth minute but Benzema tapped into the empty net for the opener from two yards.

Nine minutes later Malaga striker Diego Rolan capitalised on some poor defending from the La Liga champions to equalise before Casemiro headed in Toni Kroos' corner shortly after.

But in the 59th minute Malaga equalised again as Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could only parry Gonzalo Castro's low shot from distance into his own net.

That left Real facing the prospect of dropping points for the sixth time this season until former Leicester defender Luis Hernandez barged over Luka Modric in the box for the late penalty.