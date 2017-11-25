Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Málaga 2.
Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner as Real Madrid moved seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with an unconvincing win over Malaga.
Ronaldo tucked away the rebound after his 76th-minute penalty had been saved by Malaga goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez.
Real had twice thrown away a lead as the visitors cancelled out first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro.
Zinedine Zidane's side remain third, three points behind second-placed Valencia who host Barcelona on Sunday.
Ronaldo's goal was just his second in La Liga this season and the Portuguese forward had been frustrated for the much of the game before his winner with Roberto making two excellent saves to deny him in the first half.
He hit the crossbar with a header in the ninth minute but Benzema tapped into the empty net for the opener from two yards.
Nine minutes later Malaga striker Diego Rolan capitalised on some poor defending from the La Liga champions to equalise before Casemiro headed in Toni Kroos' corner shortly after.
But in the 59th minute Malaga equalised again as Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could only parry Gonzalo Castro's low shot from distance into his own net.
That left Real facing the prospect of dropping points for the sixth time this season until former Leicester defender Luis Hernandez barged over Luka Modric in the box for the late penalty.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2Carvajal
- 3Vallejo
- 5Varane
- 12MarceloBooked at 45mins
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 8KroosSubstituted forHernándezat 81'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMayoralat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 10Modric
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
- 24Ceballos Fernández
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18Rosales
- 4Hernández
- 3González Polanco
- 7PérezSubstituted forBaysseat 36'minutes
- 20Gontán GallardoSubstituted forAñor Acostaat 66'minutes
- 14García del Pozo
- 8González MoralesBooked at 43mins
- 11Castro
- 16PeñarandaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBastónat 61'minutes
- 24Rolan
Substitutes
- 5Rolón
- 9Bastón
- 10Añor Acosta
- 17Ontiveros
- 22Baysse
- 25Prieto
- 28Mula
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 75,671
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Málaga 2.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Rolan (Málaga).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Diego Rolan (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Karim Benzema.
Hand ball by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Offside, Málaga. Gonzalo Castro tries a through ball, but Borja Bastón is caught offside.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Luis Hernández (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Recio (Málaga) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Theo Hernández replaces Toni Kroos.
Offside, Real Madrid. Kiko Casilla tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Roberto Rosales (Málaga) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Rolan.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Paul Baysse (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Málaga 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Luka Modric draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Luis Hernández (Málaga) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Borja Bastón (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marcelo is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego Rolan.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego González (Málaga).
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Hernández (Málaga).
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Juanpi replaces Keko because of an injury.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Keko (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Keko.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Isco.