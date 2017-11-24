BBC Sport - Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-0

Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina

England's women comfortably beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-0 in World Cup qualifying as Steph Houghton scored two goals, with Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby also on the scoresheet.

MATCH REPORT: England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women

Available to UK users only.

