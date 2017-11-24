BBC Sport - Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-0
Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina
- From the section Women's Football
England's women comfortably beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-0 in World Cup qualifying as Steph Houghton scored two goals, with Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby also on the scoresheet.
MATCH REPORT: England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired