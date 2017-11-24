BBC Sport - Hayley Ladd's free-kick gives Wales narrow win over Kazakhstan
Ladd's free-kick gives Wales narrow win
- From the section Women's Football
Hayley Ladd's late free-kick gave Wales victory against Kazakhstan in their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier.
Group favourites England are in second place, one point behind Wales but having played one game fewer.
MATCH REPORT: Wales Women 1-0 Kazakhstan Women
